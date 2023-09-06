Nearly 100 runners from a trio of high schools who navigated the course for Wednesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference cross country meet at La Plata were asked to brave the elements as well on a day when temperatures again approached triple-digits.

Chopticon's Dominic Longobardi, Nick Watson and Weston Carr swept the top three spots in the boys event, while Braves' senior Kathleen "Katie" Schwaner captured the girls event as La Plata senior Karley Nicholl represented the hosts well by taking second. McDonough also had roughly a dozen male and female runners compete on Wednesday.


  

