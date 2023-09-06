Chopticon High School senior Dominic Longobardi leads a field of over 60 runners from three different SMAC high schools up the ramp at the outset of Wednesday's cross country meet at La Plata High School. Longobardi led the Braves to a sweep of the top three spots in that tri-meet on Wednesday.
Chopticon High School senior Dominic Longobardi crosses the finish line of Wednesday's cross country meet at La Plata well clear of his teammates and foes amid the hot, humid conditions that enveloped the region.
Roughly three dozen female runners from Chopticon, McDonough and host La Plata High School break for the start of Wednesday's cross country tri-meet. Chopticon senior Kathleen "Katie" Schwaner won the event and La Plata senior Karley Nicholl finished second in that race on Wednesday.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
Chopticon senior Kathleen "Katie" Schwaner heads for the finish of Wednesday's cross country tri-meet at La Plata High School well clear of her foes.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
La Plata High School Karley Nicholl is well on her way to finishing second in Wednesday's SMAC tri-meet that her school hosted.
Nearly 100 runners from a trio of high schools who navigated the course for Wednesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference cross country meet at La Plata were asked to brave the elements as well on a day when temperatures again approached triple-digits.
Chopticon's Dominic Longobardi, Nick Watson and Weston Carr swept the top three spots in the boys event, while Braves' senior Kathleen "Katie" Schwaner captured the girls event as La Plata senior Karley Nicholl represented the hosts well by taking second. McDonough also had roughly a dozen male and female runners compete on Wednesday.
Longobardi, who also competes in indoor and outdoor track for the Braves, noted that his preparation for Wednesday's meet began several months ago when he and several teammates trained on their own amid the frequent dog days of summer. Nevertheless, Longobardi and his teammates still took several extra precautions before Wednesday's meet which involved staying hydrated.
"I think the training and conditioning that we did all summer helped us get ready for days like today," said Longobardi, who plans to major in engineering in college and expressed a strong interest in aviation although he has actually never ridden in a plane. "The other key is staying hydrated. It was hot all week, so we came here hydrated. The course has a lot of bumps and roots, so you have to be very careful not to get hurt."
Braves' senior Kathleen "Katie" Schwaner, who had also played soccer until suffering an ACL injury 14 months ago, led throughout to capture the girls' portion of the event on Wednesday. Schwaner appears best of the Braves' distaffers this fall and soon she will have the chance to face Leonardtown's Elaina Blodnikar, the defending 4A state champion, and Great Mills' Carter Brotherton.
"It was really hot," Schwaner said. "But each night before a meet we eat a lot of pasta. My main goal this fall is to go sub-19 [minutes] and see where I can place at SMAC, regions and states."
Nicholl, who is headed to Wofford College in South Carolina next fall to play Division-I women's lacrosse, admits she consumes more than her fair share of pickles to prepare for a cross country meet on hot, humid days.
"I like to stay hydrated, eat a lot of pasta and a lot of pickles," said Nicholl, who boasts a 4.6 grade point average and plans to major in business and minor in sports marketing and works part-time five days each week. "My main goal this fall is to go 21:30. I went 22:01 at the Seahawk Invitational [at South River last Saturday]."