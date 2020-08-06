A trio of Chopticon High School senior field hockey players who spent the previous three seasons playing together for the Braves will now continue their playing days in college.
Recent Chopticon graduates Jordan Connelly, Kaitlyn Courtney and Kameron Harrison have all signed with colleges for this fall. Connelly is heading to Eastern University for field hockey and women's lacrosse, while Courtney and Harrison are both going to Stevenson University for field hockey.
"I chose Stevenson because it was the best fit career-wise and I had the awesome opportunity to play field hockey in college," said Harrison, who also considered Randolph Macon, McDaniel and Shippensburg. "The atmosphere of the campus is great, too, along with the super nice dorms."
After playing together for four seasons at Chopticon, both Harrison and Courtney will be playing for Stevenson. Although the two have formed a genuine bond over the years, their decision to opt for Stevenson was not based on their friendship.
"Even though Kait and I have been playing together for years and work really well together, it really didn't impact my overall decision making," Harrison said. "But it is definitely a plus to be able to continue playing together. It will be nice to see a familiar face there with me, especially since I have been playing field hockey with Kaitlyn since 2016."
Courtney also appreciates her bond with Harrison and looks forward to four more seasons with her at Stevenson, but her similar college choice had little to do with their friendship. In fact, Stevenson had not only been Courtney's top choice for a school, it was the only one she seriously considered.
"Stevenson felt like home and has amazing academic and athletic opportunities close to home," Courtney said. "Stevenson was the only school I truly loved and it's the only one I applied to. It is nice to be on the same team as Kameron because we have played so many years together we already know what the other one is thinking and going to do on the field. I had already committed by the time I heard Kameron would be attending, but it was very exciting when I found out."
Connelly will not only be heading a slightly different direction for college, she is going to play both field hockey and women's lacrosse at Eastern University. Like Harrison, the nursing major considered Shippensburg before opting for Eastern University where she can continue to hone her skills in two sports.
"I chose Eastern University because of the amazing nursing department they have, Connelly said. "I also wanted to go to a smaller school. Having the opportunity to play field hockey and lacrosse for Eastern was also a huge bonus in choosing this school. I had considered many schools, but I only applied to two - Eastern and Shippensburg."
All three players commended Chopticon field hockey coach Anne Vallandingham for having them prepared for every game and then for games at the collegiate level.
"Coach V always pushed us," Connelly said. "Every practice started with a timed two minute lap and if we didn't beat our time each and every day we knew it would be a long and not so fun practice."
"Coach V puts in 110 percent of her efforts to shape us into the best athletes we can be," Harrison said. "She has molded me into the player that I am today and she has always had faith in me to take care of business. I will forever be grateful to coach V for introducing me to the sport that I love and the great impact she has on my life."