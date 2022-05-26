One day after their initial appearance in the 3A State semifinals was postponed by heavy rains, the Chopticon High School softball team ventured to the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie on Wednesday evening and made quick work of Stephen Decatur en route to a 14-0 victory.
Chopticon earned the right to face Linganore in the 3A State Championship game at the University of Maryland on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.If the two Friday state finals at Maryland get postponed by inclement weather and then subsequently moved to Saturday, the Braves would face the Lancers at 5 p.m that day, after the conclusion of the Calvert-Rising Sun 2A State Championship game.
Chopticon wasted little title giving pitcher Laci Wood the upper hand in the top of the first inning although Wood had made the game’s first out. After Carrie Hayden reached safely, catcher Karlie Wolfe belted a two-run homer over the fence in left center to give the Braves and early 2-0 edge. Wolfe would later add a three-run homer in the sixth when the Braves extended the lead to 8-0.
“Each time up I was just looking for something good to hit,” said Wolfe, who is headed to Salisbury University for softball. “I thought I made pretty good contact both times. We’ve been playing with a lot of confidence. Everyone on the team has been hitting and having fun. I’m excited to be playing for the state title on Saturday.”
With plenty of run support and a solid defense behind her, Wood was virtually untouchable once the Braves attack had staked her to a lead. Wood blanked the Seahawks on three hits and the junior hurler also welcomed the chance to be playing for a state title on Saturday at Maryland.
“I think we all came together during the season,” Wood said. “We started having more fun. When they got some runs for me, it really helped me relax. I knew I could rely on my defense behind me. But pitching with the lead takes a lot of pressure off. I can’t wait until Saturday.”
Chopticon sophomore first baseman Delanna Albertson also belted a home run on Wednesday evening and credited Wolfe for providing the blue print to success. Like Wolfe and Wood, Albertson is already eager to make the long trip to College Park on Saturday to face Linganore in the 3A State title game.
“When I hit it [the home run], I came back and told Karlie that she showed me the way,” Albertson said. “We all hit the ball well tonight. We’ve been playing much better since the middle of the season. We had some tough losses, but you can’t win them all.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews