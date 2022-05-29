After starting the game in genuinely promising fashion by scoring three runs in the first and later owning a 6-1 lead, the Chopticon High School softball team suffered a heartbreaking, 9-8 setback to Linganore High of Frederick County on Saturday evening in the 3A state title game at the University of Maryland.
Chopticon (19-4) had appeared on the verge of triumph throughout much of the contest on Saturday night as the Braves scored three runs in the first then added three more runs in the third on a titanic home run from right fielder Chelsea Bassford. But Linganore (19-5) eventually rallied with four runs in the fourth and two more in the seventh as Bassford would again take center stage.
Linganore had managed to get five runs, three earned, against Chopticon starting pitcher Laci Wood in four innings but the Braves hurler was replaced by Sam Cusick to start the fifth. Cusick would eventually be the tough-luck loser, allowing four runs, of which only one was earned as the Braves committed two genuinely costly errors in the seventh.
Chopticon had seen its 6-1 lead through three innings trimmed to 6-5 in the fifth, but the Braves tacked on what appeared to be an insurance run in the sixth when Carrie Hayden led off with a triple then eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Delanna Alberston. The Braves also left two runners stranded, but Cusick went to the circle for the seventh with a modest, two-run cushion.
With one out, Linganore starting pitcher Camryn Mackay worked Cusick for a walk and went to second on a groundout then scored on a two-out single by Delaney Ridgell. After Claire Thomas reached on a bad hop single, Lancers' relief pitcher Kelli Durbin hit a fly ball into shallow right that seemed destined for the final out of the game.
Bassford charged the fly ball in right and was under it with room to spare for the last out that would have secured the 3A state title for the Braves. But Bassford simply did not squeeze the ball in her glove and it landed on the grass allowing Ridgell to score the game's typing run.
"I charged the ball pretty hard, but it just popped out of my glove," said Bassford, whose three-run homer in the third had staked Wood and the Braves to a 6-1 lead. "I came running in a long way to get it, but it got away from me. I felt really bad. The other girls tried to cheer me up when I got back to the dugout."
Bassford led off the bottom of the seventh by working Durbin for a walk, as did Cusick two batters later. But Durbin escaped that inning unscathed when she fanned Hayden then retired catcher Karlie Wolfe on a deep fly ball to right that Lancers' outfielder Kaitlyn Healy grabbed near the fence while in foul ground.
Tied at 7-7, the eighth began under international tie-breaking rules with Amanda Kinsey at second base. Healy promptly gave the Lancers their first lead of the night with her third triple of the contest that scored Kinsey and Healy pushed the Linganore lead to 9-7 when she scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Michaela Galcik.
Chopticon trimmed the Linganore lead to 9-8 in the bottom of the eighth on a one-out single by Kaylee Overby and later Helen Bailey and Bassford both walked to load the bases. But with two outs and the bases loaded, Chopticon second baseman Dakota Headley grounded back to Durbin to end the game.
"It was definitely disappointing to walk off the field after losing tonight," said Overby. "But I think we'll learn from this and be better next year. Most of us are back next year and I expect us to come back here next year."
Chopticon scored three runs in the first as Wood singled then Hayden and Wolfe plated them both with a double and later Overby singled home another run to make it 3-0. After Linganore got one run back in the second, Bassford gave the Braves a 6-1 lead with a three-run homer to straightaway center that scored Overby and Bailey.