After being trounced in the opening set of its playoff match at Huntingtown High School on Monday afternoon, the visiting Chopticon volleyball team promptly put the opener behind and prevailed in the next three sets to enable the Braves to upend the host Hurricanes, 8-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 in a playoff quarterfinal.
In another quarterfinal match on Monday, Patuxent swept Calvert in straight sets to earn a date with idle Northern on Wednesday. The Panthers took the opener, 26-24, then proceeded to win the next two sets, 25-17, 25-20.
Tonight, April 16, at 5 p.m., Leonardtown’s volleyball team, which beat Chopticon in a match Wednesday, willl host Northern High School, which toppled Patuxent High in their matchup on Wednesday.
Patuxent’s field hockey team will face Huntingtown April 16 for the season’s field hockey championship.
Chopticon had a full complement of players on hand for Monday’s volleyball match, but the Braves were without coach Lindsay Robertson who is expecting a child soon. But following their virtual flawless performance in the first set in which it got prolonged service runs from Faith Shockley, senior outside hitter Quinn Mulvihill and senior libero Chloe Marlette, the Hurricanes were eventually upended on their home floor on Monday. Marlette had eight straight service winners late in the first set to nearly close out the opener.
“We knew we had to put that game behind us,” said Chopticon junior outside hitter Lilly Reynolds, who served for all three game point winners and also plays tennis for the Braves in the spring. “We had to come out and just play smart and play faster in the next three sets.”
As quickly as it had been dismissed in the first set, Chopticon started the second set with a renewed enthusiasm. The Braves vaulted to a 6-0 lead at the outset behind Karle Wolfe then led by as many as nine points on two occasions. Huntingtown rallied to within 18-16, but the Braves weathered the storm and prevailed, 25-19, with Reynolds serving the last two points.
Chopticon broke a 5-5 deadlock early in the third set when Helen Bailey reeled off seven straight service winners to lift the Braves to a 13-5 lead. Reynolds played a key role, recording three kills and the Braves benefited from several Huntingtown errors before Mulvihill ended the rally with a side-out kill.
Mulvihill brought the Hurricanes closer with a long service run of her own that began with a pair of aces, but the run ended with a serving error and the hosts never got even. Chopticon again kept Huntingtown at bay late as Mulvihill and Reynolds traded side-out kills then Reynolds served the last two points for the Braves, with Kaylee Overby setting Caleigh Bergling for the game point kill.
Both teams were virtually inseparable through much of the third set until a service run by Wolfe gave the Braves an 18-13 lead. Huntingtown proceeded to chip away at the deficit and drew even at 23-all with Mulvihill serving. But Reynolds recorded a side-out kill then served the game winner when Overby set Bergling for the match point kill.
“We played so well that first set,” Mulvihill said. “Then the next three sets we made too many mistakes. They also played a lot better. It was tough to lose tonight the way we did, but I enjoyed playing with these girls. We have a really good group of girls on this team. I’m looking forward to seeing what the younger girls can do next year.”
