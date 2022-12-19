Following a stellar season in which her squad enjoyed a perfect run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference slate and eventually reached the 4A East Region final, Leonardtown High School first-year field hockey coach Christine Mitchell is among the five finalists for the USA Field Hockey National Coach of the Year Award.

Mitchell, who was a member of the U.S. national team during her playing days at the University of Maryland, where she would later earn a spot in their athletic hall of fame, guided the Raiders to a 13-1 mark during the fall. Leonardtown did not yield a single goal in SMAC regular season or playoff games and was finally felled by eventual 4A state champion Broadneck 4-0 in the 4A East Region final.


