Following a stellar season in which her squad enjoyed a perfect run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference slate and eventually reached the 4A East Region final, Leonardtown High School first-year field hockey coach Christine Mitchell is among the five finalists for the USA Field Hockey National Coach of the Year Award.
Mitchell, who was a member of the U.S. national team during her playing days at the University of Maryland, where she would later earn a spot in their athletic hall of fame, guided the Raiders to a 13-1 mark during the fall. Leonardtown did not yield a single goal in SMAC regular season or playoff games and was finally felled by eventual 4A state champion Broadneck 4-0 in the 4A East Region final.
Despite the Raiders' unparalleled local success among SMAC squads this fall, Mitchell considers herself to be an outsider in a field that also includes Brett Clay, Jun Kentwell, Karen Shelton and Adele Williams. Shelton, a former Mitchell protege who just completed her final season as the field hockey coach at the University of North Carolina, is widely regarded as the favorite to take home the honor when it is announced on Jan. 2.
"I'm honored to be nominated by so many of the Leonardtown parents that I would make it as one of the finalists for the national coach of the year," Mitchell said. "I was fortunate to have so much support from the players and all the parents during my first year coaching Leonardtown field hockey. I'm honored just be among the five finalists for such an award."
Mitchell, whose daughter Lily Mitchell was a starter for the Raiders as a freshman and one of its primary players this past season despite her youth, fully expects Shelton to be tabbed as the winner of the USA Field Hockey National Coach of the Year, and the former University of Maryland standout believes the longtime Tar Heels coach would be the deserving choice.
"Coach Shelton has been there since I played against those teams when I played for Maryland," Mitchell said. "She was also among the coaches when I played for the US National Team. She recently announced that this was going to be her last season as the coach at North Carolina. I think she's truly deserving of the award."
USA Field Hockey also offers a National Grow The Game Award, a National Umpire Award and the National Club of the Year. Each of those honors, also condensed to five finalists, will be announced early next month.