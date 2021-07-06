Coffren signs with Lynchburg

Northern High School graduate Eddie Coffren Jr. enjoyed a superb career playing golf for the Patriots three of the last four fall seasons and now he is headed to University of Lynchburg looking to enhance his resume on the links.
Coffren, the boys' 3A state champion as a sophomore, again ascended to the head of the class this past fall by going undefeated throughout Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play and he eventually was the low medalist in the SMAC Chesapeake Division championships at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby on a team when the Patriots finished second to Huntingtown in the team title chase.
Throughout the spring — the typical fall golf schedule was played in March and April in Calvert and St. Mary's counties — Coffren had gradually narrowed his college choices down to three schools. Shortly after graduation and before the summer vacation kicked into high gear, Coffren committed to Lynchburg where he can play golf and focus on being a finance major.
"I know it's probably four hours from home but I loved the campus and their home course," said Coffren, who was also considering Coastal Carolina and Loyola University. "I also thought the other guys on the team had a lot of similar traits. They like fishing and golfing and driving pick-up trucks. I also knew that I would have the chance to be a starter right away."
On Monday, June 28, Coffren earned a spot in the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina July 19-24 courtesy of an even-par 72 at the Lakewood Country Club in Rockville. Coffren's round of 72 tied for fourth best that day and the recent Northern graduate will head to North Carolina later this month seeking his first national title.
Coffren has also earned a spot in the Eastern Amateur at Elizabeth Manor Country Club in Portsmouth, Virginia on July 8-11, and he has also qualified for the Maryland Open at Baltimore Country Club on July 12-21. That event annually features the best golfers in the state, amateur and professional, and is among the most prestigious outings of the summer in Maryland.
Calvert County resident Tyler Mercier, who graduated from DeMatha High School in Prince George's County in May, also enjoyed a superb senior season while playing No. 1 for the Stags. Mercier, who is headed to Towson University for Division I club ice hockey, went 9-1 and led the Stags to a 10-0 mark and a 7.5-1.5 victory over arch-rival Gonzaga in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference league finale.
As was the case for its abbreviated fall and spring seasons, the WCAC did not have postseason tournaments and conference champions were based on win-loss records and available tie-breakers involving league contests. Mercier, who will join his older brother, Colin Mercier, on the Towson club ice hockey team, lost only one match this spring as the Stags ended a 12-year drought against Gonzaga on the links to compete a perfect campaign.