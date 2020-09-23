Although their schedules have been postponed until sometime in the spring of 2021, players and coaches from the College of Southern Maryland fall sports teams returned to practice on Monday in preparation for the promise of a full slate of games this spring.
Amid ideal conditions on Monday afternoon, players from both the CSM men's and women's soccer teams continued to hone their skills and work on conditioning as fall made its presence known. Although the NJCAA cleared schools to compete in upward of four scrimmages this fall, the Hawks will likely not participate in any.
"In a way, I think it's really a good thing that we won't have any scrimmages," said CSM first-year women's coach Charlie Raphael. "It will give me a good amount of time to work on their conditioning. I know the skill level is going to be a lot higher than last year. I have a handful of girls that would have played for Division I schools this fall if not for COVID-19."
The CSM women's team went 5-8 last year, but by season's end the Hawks were short on players — dressing only 10 for games — and their year ended with an 11-0 loss to Essex Community College. North Point High School graduate Courtney Edelen recalled the end of last season and appreciates the difference a full roster provides.
"Last year was tough with the injuries," said Edelen, a nursing student who also works as a nanny in Calvert and Charles counties. "We didn't have any substitutes. But this year we have a lot of girls and they're more talented than last year. I'm really looking forward to the season in the spring."
CSM freshman forward Savannah McBain, who graduated from Lackey High School where she played girls soccer and wrestled, is already looking forward to the spring season. McBain is among the numerous players on the squad from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools who were accustomed to playing against one another in high school.
"It's interesting playing with a lot of the girls that used to play against each other in SMAC," said McBain, who also works two part-time jobs while taking the CSM online courses. "So far, we've all been getting along. The practices have been going well. We're getting in shape and we're getting to know each other."
CSM freshman forward Kylee Flint, a La Plata High School graduate, has also found the practices beneficial on various levels. Flint is among the numerous SMAC players who quickly set aside her high school rivalries for instant bonding with her Hawks' teammates.
"The best part for me has been working on my conditioning and my stamina," Flint said. "We've been working well together, too. I think the skill level is fairly even. There's not a big difference. It's tough not being able to play in the fall, but we'll be ready for the spring season."
While neither the CSM men's soccer team or women's soccer team will have a scrimmage this fall, both are expected to play full slates in the spring and then compete for the MDJUCO and Region XX titles. More than two dozen men participated in the practice, while 17 women were on hand. The women's team could have an international flavor in the spring with potential players from Brazil and Honduras.