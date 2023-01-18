In the weeks after guiding the North Point High School football team to its first state title courtesy of a 31-14 victory over Arundel, first-year coach Bill Condo realized he would have to apply for the position full time after leading the Eagles to the crown in his rookie season as interim head coach.

Condo, who teaches freshman Earth Sciences at the school, was among more than a dozen individuals who applied for the position when the 2022 season ended and he was one of only four actually interviewed for the job. On Tuesday afternoon, in front of a staff meeting room filled with members of the Eagles' state title team, North Point athletic director Andy Shattuck formally introduced Condo as the permanent head football coach at the school.


