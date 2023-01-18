North Point High School football coach Bill Condo, left, accepts a ceremonial football from school athletic director Andy Shattuck on Tuesday afternoon moments after Condo was formally announced as the Eagles' permanent football coach just over a month after guiding the squad to the 4A/3A state title.
North Point High School football coach Bill Condo, left, accepts a ceremonial football from school athletic director Andy Shattuck on Tuesday afternoon moments after Condo was formally announced as the Eagles' permanent football coach just over a month after guiding the squad to the 4A/3A state title.
Staff photo by Ted Black
North Point High School football coach Bill Condo speaks to his players inside the staff meeting room at the school only moments after North Point athletic director Andy Shattuck announced that Condo had been named as the permanent football coach at the school one month after guiding the Eagles to the 4A/3A state title as an interim head coach.
In the weeks after guiding the North Point High School football team to its first state title courtesy of a 31-14 victory over Arundel, first-year coach Bill Condo realized he would have to apply for the position full time after leading the Eagles to the crown in his rookie season as interim head coach.
Condo, who teaches freshman Earth Sciences at the school, was among more than a dozen individuals who applied for the position when the 2022 season ended and he was one of only four actually interviewed for the job. On Tuesday afternoon, in front of a staff meeting room filled with members of the Eagles' state title team, North Point athletic director Andy Shattuck formally introduced Condo as the permanent head football coach at the school.
"Bill Condo has been at every game and every practice since the program here was founded 15 years ago," Shattuck said. "I'm hoping that he will be here for the next 15 years. He has always had the best interests of the players at heart since his days as an assistant coach. We did have a lot of interest in the job, but he was the best choice of those that we interviewed."
Condo had taken over the helm last summer on an interim basis when former coach Tom Petre informed the team that he and his family would be relocating to Ohio for teaching positions. After being tapped as the interim coach and Petre's immediate successor, Condo only had one request of his former head coach and best friend — to attend the 4A/3A state championship game at Navy in December.
"When Tom told the players that he was leaving and left the program with me and the other assistant coaches," Condo said, "I made his promise that he come back for the state championship game at Navy on December 3rd. I was off by one day, since we played on the second [of December], but we did our part and got there and Tom came back to attend the game and root for us."
Admittedly, although the transition process may have gone smoothly at North Point, Condo's initial foray as the Eagles' head coach started in rocky fashion. The Eagles dropped their first two games last season, losing 20-18 to Dr. Henry Wise of Prince George's County on the last play of the game before they suffered a stunning 20-14 setback to Great Mills.
But Condo and the Eagles got back on course quickly to win their next six games, including a 31-3 trouncing of defending 3A state champion, Northern High, before ending the season with a 23-15 setback at Patuxent the following week. North Point, however, did not wilt following the regular season finale and reeled off four consecutive playoff shutout victories — outscoring those foes 133-0 — before capturing the 4A/3A state title by upending Arundel High School.
"Coaching is a lot like life," Condo said. "Sometimes you have to make tough choices and you have to make adjustments. For the most part, we had everything in tact from the previous seasons. Tom Petre had established the foundation for success for our program. I really had no intentions of changing much. Even though he wasn't here this season, Tom was still a big part of our state championship."