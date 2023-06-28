Local professional cornhole players Mike Hoffman, left, of Calvert County and Timothy Pitcher of St. Mary’s County will both seeking national doubles and singles titles this weekend when they venture to Detroit for a national tournament. Hoffman is ranked 65th and Pitcher 86th, respectively, individually and their doubles team is ranked 56th in the nation heading into this weekend’s tournament.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert County resident Mike Hoffman, left, watches as St. Mary’s County resident and teammate Tim Pitcher tosses a beanbag in Pitcher’s indoor facility last week.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Even on nights such as last Thursday, June 22, when inclement weather might nix any outdoor events for area athletes, professional cornhole players Mike Hoffman and Timothy Pitcher know they can take refuge in Pitcher’s indoor facility in St. Mary’s County to hone their throwing skills.
Hoffman, a Calvert County resident, and Pitcher are among the small number of cornhole players in the area who have attained professional status and are both ranked among the top 100 in the latest American Cornhole League as individuals and 56th in the nation as a doubles tandem. Individually, Hoffman is ranked 65th and Pitcher 86th among the 256 professional cornhole players in the country.
Both Hoffman and Pitcher can certainly enhance their rankings and budding reputations locally and nationally this weekend when they venture to Detroit for the ACL Final Chase where they will both be seeking national titles in the individual and doubles brackets. Both their camaraderie and their competitive nature were on full display in a practice session at Pitcher’s place last week.
“It’s like anyone that wants to be really, really good at something you have to practice and you have to constantly work at it,” said Pitcher, a 1997 Calvert High School graduate who has been competing since 2018. “I’m either out here throwing or I’m at over at Action Lounge. You can’t take any days off because the guys you’re trying to beat are not taking any days off.”
Hoffman, who captured the Maryland State individual cornhole championship in addition to joining Pitcher as the state champion doubles’ tandem, admits there are times when he would like to step away briefly but his focus — in addition to working full-time — remains steadfast on improving his throwing skills.
“I always enjoy the competition whether it’s just going head-to-head against Timmy here or at Action Lounge or in the tournaments,” said Hoffman, a Pennsylvania native and current Calvert County resident. “In order to get better you always have to face really good competition. We want to face guys ranked higher than us because that’s the only way that we’re going to get better.”
Hoffman, a natural left-handed thrower, and Pitcher, who is right-handed, not only have slightly different approaches to tossing the roughly one-pound beanbags — weights vary from 15.6-16.2 ounces for tournaments — but they also have a dramatically different mindset when it comes to placing genuine or sentimental values on their trophy collections.
“I never keep any of mine,” Pitcher said. “If I did, I would have to build another room here. But I basically throw them out not long after I win one. If I win a national tournament championship and get a nice trophy for winning or finishing second, I will probably save that one. But I don’t want to rest on winning the trophies in local tournaments.”
“I like to save mine,” Hoffman said. “They’re a timeline of the tournaments that I have won and someday I will look back on them and see what I’ve accomplished. They don’t have any material value, but they have some sentimental value and they remind me of what success I’ve had up to this point.”