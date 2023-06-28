Even on nights such as last Thursday, June 22, when inclement weather might nix any outdoor events for area athletes, professional cornhole players Mike Hoffman and Timothy Pitcher know they can take refuge in Pitcher’s indoor facility in St. Mary’s County to hone their throwing skills.

Hoffman, a Calvert County resident, and Pitcher are among the small number of cornhole players in the area who have attained professional status and are both ranked among the top 100 in the latest American Cornhole League as individuals and 56th in the nation as a doubles tandem. Individually, Hoffman is ranked 65th and Pitcher 86th among the 256 professional cornhole players in the country.


  

