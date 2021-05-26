La Plata High School claimed three titles to win the Charles County Tennis Tournament Tuesday at North Point High School.
The Warriors finished with 10 points to edge out runner-up McDonough High School, which finished with 10 points. The host Eagles took third with seven points.
“It’s pretty good,” La Plata head coach Eulo Regala said as he clutched the plaque. “We sort of thought we were going to do well and we wanted to win it. We had people in the right places.”
La Plata, which earned points in all five divisions, was led by champions Isabella Hunt (girls singles), Brooke Portzen and Grace Landgraf (girls doubles) and William Mehall and William Anderson (boys doubles). Jefferey Leonard was runner-up in boys singles.
“I’m pretty happy about it,” said Hunt, a freshman who snapped a 1-1 tie by winning four straight points and six of the next seven to win 8-3. “I was kind of upset I lost the first [point] so I just tried harder. I got tired at the end but I told myself to step up and I won.”
McDonough’s Jason Haley won the boys singles title and the North Point duo of Taylor Hill and Nehemiah Strawberry claimed the mixed doubles title.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews