With COVID-19 positives surging again throughout the Southern Maryland area and beyond, especially in Charles County where St. Charles and Westlake High Schools have nixed athletic events for the time being, numerous sports events this week and next have already been canceled or postponed.
Basketball games early this week were postponed throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, while the swim meets on Monday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland pool were planned to go on as scheduled. Many of the SMAC games will be rescheduled for January or February, but at least one holiday tournament was nixed.
North Point High School was slated to be the site of the annual James Chapman Basketball Tournament, but that event was canceled largely because most of the schools invited were unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols. Teams from St. Charles and Westlake and those from Prince George’s County were unable to participate, so North Point athletic director Andrew Shattuck confirmed on Monday that organizers canceled the event for this season.
Basketball tournaments planned for next week at Huntingtown, Leonardtown and Northern remained on target as scheduled as of Monday night. Athletic directors from those respective schools confirmed that games at those SMAC schools scheduled for Dec. 27 to 30 were not yet impacted by the recent surge in coronavirus cases, and those tournaments do not involve teams from outside the conference. Chopticon was originally slated to host a girls basketball tournament, but it has been moved to Leonardtown next week for non-COVID-related reasons.