Inside the cozy confines of their vacant gymnasium last week, players and coaches of the College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team ran through various half-court drills one final time before an extended break that will last until their next scheduled practice on Jan. 4, 2021.
Under normal circumstances, the team would have already competed in a handful of games prior to the Thanksgiving Day weekend, but as everyone knows 2020 has been anything but normal. With a full complement of players on hand three days each week for a total of eight hours of practice, with Friday being the short day, the Hawks have still enjoyed their time together.
“It’s great for us coaches because we get to have the guys come in here and work on a lot of the basics,” said CSM men’s basketball coach Alan Hoyt. “We have such a long break [from Nov. 20 to Jan. 4] that we decided not to give them anything too complex. We just want them all to get acclimated to the practices and some of the set plays.”
As expected, the men’s basketball roster will be steeped with local products, several of which may get three seasons of playing time for the Hawks since the NJCAA and NCAA will not count the abbreviated 2020-2021 season against players. For CSM sophomore Sean Barclay, a Thomas Stone High School graduate whose former Cougars’ teammate, Kire Hines, is also on the roster, the new rule is definitely beneficial.
“This has been great being able to get in the gym every week and play with these guys,” Barclay said. “It’s been a big transition for me. In high school, I played down low [as power forward] but here in college now I’m playing guard. It has really showed me how much I need to learn about this game. But here I already felt like I was at the bottom coming in, so there’s nowhere to go for me but up.”
Westlake High School graduate Devin Thomas, who turned 23 just before Thanksgiving, had looked forward to the three days of practice each week while still taking a full range of online courses. Thomas did not play with or against any of the current group of Hawks’ players, but he is quickly adapting to playing with guys several years his junior.
“I love being able to get out here,” said Thomas, a 2015 Wolverines’ alum. “I never played against any of them, but I know the SMAC has a lot of talented players. I just want to keep working on my offense and my defense.”
The NJCAA winter season is slated to get underway on Jan. 4 with practices, then the games are scheduled to begin on Jan. 23. Hoyt and his players will get a mild reprieve from their fall practices and workouts until after the New Year, but each of them agreed the start of the 2020-2021 season could not come soon enough.
“I can’t wait,” Thomas said. “I just can’t wait to get another chance to play.”
“I can hardly wait for it to begin,” Barclay said. “We usually start by now, so not being able to play has been tough. But I’m anxious for the season to start. I can’t wait.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews