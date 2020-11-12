Even with the 2020 spring and fall seasons being nixed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, College of Southern Maryland women’s basketball coach Ardell Jackson has been busy attracting players for the potential upcoming 2020-21 winter season.
Last month, Jackson secured six new players for the Hawks, five of which played at schools in Southern Maryland, four of them for programs in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. Jackson is eager to see how his new influx of players will mesh with his current group and then provide the basis for his 2021-2022 squad.
“We have signed six players so far this season and are very excited about what we have signed already,” Jackson said in a release. “We feel we have an abundance of talent that will come in and make a huge impact to the program academically and athletically. They bring a of versatility, athleticism and solid basketball IQ.”
Jackson signed Alaina Bernich and Taylor Dean from Great Mills High School; Oriah Felix and Moriah Jones from St. Charles High School; Jariah Russell from Southern Maryland Christian Academy; and, Gabrielle Williams of Dr. Henry Wise from Prince George’s County. They will join returning players Karalina Lawrence, Jaila Savoy and Kirsten Hamilton on the Hawks’ 2020-21 roster.
Last winter, Bernich averaged 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while Dean recorded 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest for the Hornets. Jones averaged 12.2 points, 3.4, 2.9 steals and 2.5 assists per game, while Felix averaged 3.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per outing for the Spartans.
During her senior season with SMCA, Russell averaged 18.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Mustangs, while Williams averaged 6.0 points per game for the Pumas.
“We really hit the SMAC hard and recruited a lot of players right in our backyard,” Jackson added. “But, we had to pull in a player from Prince George’s County that just fit out system very well and will fill a void that we lacked last year. All of the signees were recruited because of their work ethic, and all of them have a unique aspect to their talent that I just really found important. The chemistry and flow will be very good.”
Even before the team has taken the floor for its first official game together set to begin sometime in early 2021, Jackson is convinced his infusion of new players will mesh well with the trio of returning players from last year’s squad.
“Combining this new talent with the experience of Kirsten Hamilton, Jaila Savoy and Karalina Lawrence will be exciting to coach,” Jackson said. “I feel that our scoring, defense and rebounding will improve drastically. The sky is the limit with these young ladies and the program. We just have to put in the work and continue to develop and grow.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews