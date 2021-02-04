Even amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that shortened his sophomore season and has virtually postponed his entire junior year so far, St. Charles High School junior basketball player Amir Dade is now testing the waters in another venture.
Last Monday afternoon at the Southern Maryland Sports Complex in White Plains, Dade and his parents, mother Nikki Dade and father Kevin Dade, took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony ushering in the grand opening of his first vending machine just outside the gymnasium where the Spartans’ guard works on his southpaw shooting skills.
He hopes this business venture — A.J. Vending — will be the start of something big.
Amir Dade was a key component of the Spartans’ 27-1 team last winter that captured the 2019-2020 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship and then later the Class 3A South Region title. The Spartans were slated to compete in the 3A state semifinals when the tournament was nixed by the outset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. St. Charles and the remaining boys and girls teams, including the Westlake girls basketball squad, were all dubbed state semifinalists by the state.
With the 2020-2021 season likely not happening, Dade has remained busy working out in the gym at the Southern Maryland Sports Complex, and now he has an additional reason to head there.
When Dade opened his first vending machine there last Monday, along with his parents, the Spartans’ junior quickly grasped what becoming an entrepreneur involves.
“Now, I still have school in the morning then after school I go to the gym to see what items I need to replace,” said Dade, who also credited coach Will Drakeford with a lot of his success on the court. “Then I go to the store to restock the supplies. I get into the gym and work on shooting and conditioning and then I look at the machine to see what I might need.”
Nikki Dade noted that her son’s pursuit of this goal had been nearly six months in the making. She wanted to instill in her son the dedication that it takes to pursue such an endeavor and the oversight needed simply to keep one vending machine running and potentially profitable.
“When we first started to look into this last fall, I tried to tell Amir how much was going to be involved,” Nikki Dade said. “You have to understand sales and profit margins and make sure you’re keeping up with the consumer. It’s been a lot of work just getting to this point, but I’m proud of him for getting started. Now he needs to understand how much work still remains.”
Kevin Dade has coached basketball locally for over 25 years and has seen a number of his players accept Division I offers.
But now that his son has received nine college offers to date, this is the first time that he has been as intimately involved in the process, and all while watching his son embark on his own business venture.
“It’s been great seeing Amir do this,” Kevin Dade said. “There’s a lot of work involved and you have to stay on top of it every day. I’ve been around this game a long time and seen a lot of kids get college looks and offers. But this is the first time my own kid has been through this and it’s definitely very time consuming. He’s been very dedicated the whole time and now he can see the business world outside of basketball.”
St. Charles High School boys’ basketball coach Brett Campbell has not only been Amir Dade’s coach, now he is among his customers at the gym. Campbell was pleased to see one of his top returning players embark on his first business venture close to home.
“Amir is not only a great basketball player, he’s also a great kid,” Campbell said. “He’s always got a smile on his face, whether it’s in the gym or in the hallways at school. I was glad to see him get started with this vending company. He’ll learn about products and spread sheets and inventory and so many other aspects of going into business.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews