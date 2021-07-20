Although she may not have been playing on her home course, North Point High School graduate and rising University of Tennessee freshman Bailey Davis represented the Free State well last week in the U.S. Junior Girls Open Championship at the Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase.
Davis, who earned the overall third seed in the 64-player match play portion of the tournament by shooting an even-par 140 (70-70) during the two days of stroke play, advanced to the tournament's 36-hole championship on Saturday morning where she was eventually upended by overall top seed Californian Rose Zhang, a rising freshman at Stanford University, 6 & 4.
"When we teed off on Saturday morning at 6:30, it was so humid I could feel the sweat dripping off my legs," Davis said. "It was hot and humid all week. Then we had a weather delay at 2 and we waited two and a half hours to go back and play one hole. She was five up with five holes left, so really she really only needed to tie one hole and she went out and birdied the last one."
Davis and Zhang had been even through the first 11 holes of match play on Saturday, but Zhang took the lead on No. 12 and then went up four after 18 holes. Zhang had extended her advantage to five up with five holes remaining with severe weather in the area forced the match to be postponed for over two hours when Zhang closed out the match with a birdie on the 32nd hole.
Davis and Zhang had both been involved in contentious semifinal matches one day earlier. Davis nailed a birdie putt on No. 18 to finish one up on Katie Li of New Jersey, while Zhang needed two playoff holes to defeat Paula Miranda of Mexico. While Zhang and Davis headed into match play as the first and third seeds, respectively, Miranda arrived as 44th and Li was an unheralded 58th.
"I thought my match against Katie on Friday was so intense," Davis said. "I was maybe one up or two up most of the round, but I still needed to make a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to close it out. She had a five-foot birdie putt, so if I missed mine she would have likely made hers and we would have gone to play 19 holes."
One day earlier in the quarterfinals, Davis defeated Karen Tsuru of California, 3 & 2, while Zhang downed Yana Wilson of Nevada, 5 & 4. One day prior in the round of 16, Davis downed Camille Boyd of Seattle, Washington, 4 & 3, while Zhang topped fellow California Amari Avery, 4 & 2. Both had advanced to the 'sweet 16" round by posting identical 4 & 3 victories in the round of 32.
"The one thing I love playing against Rose is that she's so good and she's so nice and so humble," said Davis, who will next play in the U.S. Women's Amateur in New York Aug. 2-5. "I mean, she's the number one ranked amateur in the world. When you play against her you need to make birdies and you can't afford to make any bogeys."