A pair of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference female golfers finished one-two in the Maryland State Golf Association Women's Junior Championships at Blue Mash Golf Course in Montgomery County on Wednesday afternoon.
North Point High School senior Bailey Davis, the three-time defending 4A/3A Girls State champion, captured the MSGA Junior Championship with a two-day total of 69-72-141. Davis, who has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee for 2021, finished four strokes clear of Northern High School graduate Liz Coffren (145), a rising freshman at the University of Delaware.
"I have had a really good summer," said Davis, who is competing in the Rolex Junior Girls Golf Championships at Dalhouse Golf Club in Missouri this week. "I have really been playing well. The main key at Blue Mash is just staying in the fairways. I played with a lot of confidence in both rounds. I hit the ball well off the tees and then I was able to putt well."
Davis and Coffren had developed a friendly rivalry during their playing days in high school, with the two competing for the SMAC and State titles each of the past three years. Davis garnered the three previous state titles, but Coffren led on one occasion and both were in the final group together twice. With the high school fall seasons postponed, Davis will have to wait until spring to seek a fourth straight title.
"I've always enjoyed playing against Liz," Davis said. "She's a really good golfer and she's been really good competition and she's also nice to play with. It was good playing against her one more time knowing it was her last junior event. It will be different not playing this fall, but I plan to continue practicing six days each week."
Coffren, who rebounded from a slow start in the opening round at Blue Mash to finish second by firing a one-under par 71 the second day, will be heading to the University of Delaware this weekend to begin her freshman year and then await the official start of the 2021 golf season.
"I was very happy that I was able to break par my last round of my last high school event," Coffren said. "I really was happy with the way I played in that second round. I enjoyed playing with Bailey. I had the chance to play with her both days and she's always very nice."
Bowie resident Kirsten Vanderhorst, a rising junior at Bishop McNamara High School in Prince George's County, finished tied for 10th with a two-day total of 160. Vanderhorst was the overall champion in the Junior Tour this summer, accumulating 510 points in six events throughout courses in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties.