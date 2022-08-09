Dever earns All-American honors

Recent Leomardtown High School graduate Isabella "Bubbles" Dever, a rising freshman at the College of Charleston, was recently named a High School Scholar All-American

 Photo by Reid Silverman

Following a senior season in which she was named the top female player in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Leonardtown High School graduate and rising College of Charleston freshman Isabella "Bubbles" Dever was recently selected as a national High School Scholar Athlete for 2021-2022.

Dever, who signed her National Letter of Intent last spring to play women's soccer at the College of Charleston, was actually part of two Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship teams with the Raiders as a senior and sophomore while her squad was runner-up her junior year. But earning those titles and the latest accolades all proved rewarding.

