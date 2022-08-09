Following a senior season in which she was named the top female player in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Leonardtown High School graduate and rising College of Charleston freshman Isabella "Bubbles" Dever was recently selected as a national High School Scholar Athlete for 2021-2022.
Dever, who signed her National Letter of Intent last spring to play women's soccer at the College of Charleston, was actually part of two Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship teams with the Raiders as a senior and sophomore while her squad was runner-up her junior year. But earning those titles and the latest accolades all proved rewarding.
"I was very excited to hear that I had been named a scholar all-American," Dever said. "It really helped put the finishing touches on my high school career. I really could not have asked for a better way to spend my high school seasons. I had great teammates, great coaches and we won two SMAC championships and had a lot of great times together."
Leonardtown girls' soccer coach Jennifer Henderson watched Dever perform well throughout her four seasons as a member of the Raiders, leading the team to two SMAC titles while just missing a third when suffering an overtime setback to Huntingtown during the abbreviated 2021 spring season. Henderson expects Dever to continue to thrive at the Division I level over the next four seasons.
"Bubbles has the talent and the work ethic to continue to earn accolades at the next level," Henderson said. "She will be missed greatly at Leonardtown but leaves behind a strong legacy for younger players to emulate. I believe Bubbles will make an immediate impact at the College of Charleston and will be exciting to watch over the next four years."
Dever was among the select number of high school students chosen as All-American, which requires an athlete to excel on an off the field. Dever was named to the Maryland All-State First Team as a sophomore in 2019 and again as a senior in 2021 and she maintained at least a 3.75 GPA through all four years.
"Playing for Leonardtown and attending school there was a great experience," said Dever, who has yet to declare a major. "I had good friends on the soccer team, like Brooke Henderson, and had a lot of fun classes. I can't wait for the season to start at College of Charleston. We have a lot of talented girls on the team and we're capable of doing a lot of good things."