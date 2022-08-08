Addy Donnick, a rising junior at La Plata High School, proudly displays her medal after placing fifth in the women's 100-meter backstroke (1:03.85) in the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
While several of her Hawthorne Country Club and La Plata High School teammates were putting the final touches on their summer seasons in the Prince-Mont All-Star Meet at New Carrollton Recreation on the last weekend in July, Addy Donnick was seeking to enhance her resume elsewhere.
Donnick, a rising junior at La Plata where she intends to run cross country this fall before resuming her prowess with the Warriors' swim team in the winter, competed in four events at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Genena, Ohio, July 28-31. She earned a spot in finals for all four events, including one appearance in an A final.
"It was a great meet to be a part of," Donnick said. "There was so much positive energy in the building the whole time. Fans could sit on both sides of the pool to cheer for the swimmers. I was able to make finals for all four events, but being in the A final of the 100 back and getting a medal for fifth was very exciting."
In her first event of the USA Futures meet, Donnick finished 12th in the 100-meter freestyle (58.81), although her preliminary time (58.48) was slightly faster. She then placed fifth in the A final of the 100 back (1:03.85), knocking two-tenths of a second off her prelim clocking. She was then 16th in the 50 free (27.08) then was in the D final of the 200 back (2:22.80).
Prior to heading to the USA Futures Meet, Donnick delivered a stellar performance in the Prince-Mont Division A Championships at Whitehall Pool & Tennis in Bowie. Donnick not only won all three of her individual events she also established new Prince-Mont league records in the 50 back, 100 free and 100 IM. She bypassed being the top seed in all three events at All-Stars to head to Ohio for the USA meet.
Upon returning from a successful venture to the Futures meet, Donnick added to her resume by winning a pair of events at the Maryland Summer Swim Championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland pool late last week. She captured both the 100 free (58.59) and the 200 back (2:19.95), finished 12th in the 200 free (2:11.63) and 21st in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.23).
"Overall, the summer swim meets were a great experience," Donnick said. "I set new personal records in all my events and I broke three league records. I was very happy with the way I swam in the Futures meet. I had gone the year before when it was held in Richmond, but this meet went a lot better for me."