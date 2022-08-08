Donnick performs well at futures

Addy Donnick, a rising junior at La Plata High School, proudly displays her medal after placing fifth in the women's 100-meter backstroke (1:03.85) in the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Geneva, Ohio. 

 Photo by Megan Donnick

While several of her Hawthorne Country Club and La Plata High School teammates were putting the final touches on their summer seasons in the Prince-Mont All-Star Meet at New Carrollton Recreation on the last weekend in July, Addy Donnick was seeking to enhance her resume elsewhere.

Donnick, a rising junior at La Plata where she intends to run cross country this fall before resuming her prowess with the Warriors' swim team in the winter, competed in four events at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Genena, Ohio, July 28-31. She earned a spot in finals for all four events, including one appearance in an A final.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews