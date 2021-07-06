Although her freshman winter season at La Plata High School was nixed by the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Addy Donnick dove into the pool on Saturday morning for her first Prince-Mont meet of the summer with an eye on the future.
In the Gators' season opening victory against visiting Theresa Banks last Saturday morning, Donnick established three pool records, three Hawthorne Country Club team records and a Prince-Mont League record. Donnick won the 15-18 girls' 50-meter butterfly (29.81), 100 freestyle (58.87) and 50 backstroke (30.25) and saved the best for last when she set a new Prince-Mont league record for her age and gender in the 50 back.
"In the last week of our time trials I came within two-tenths of the league record in the 50 back," said Donnick, who opened the meet by joining Tink Thompkins, Jadyn Woolsey and Kaeleigh Cupples on the 200 medley relay (2:06.97) that established a new pool record. "I thought I had the chance to break the 50 back record today."
In all, Donnick set seven records in the Saturday opener in individual events and added another in the 200 medley relay. Donnick and her Gators' teammates will pursue more wins and records this weekend when they travel to Green View (0-1) for the second Prince-Mont meet then the team will host the Kingfish Swim Club (1-0) in the finale before also hosting the Division A championships on July 24.
Although the league did not offer an All-Star meet last summer, one is scheduled for July 31 at the Fairland Aquatic Center in Laurel. But that weekend Donnick is slated to compete in three events at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Richmond, Virginia. Donnick is scheduled to compete in the 100 free, 200 free and 100 back and could potentially compete at All-Stars.
"I was excited to hear that I had been invited to compete at Futures," said Donnick, who was unable to compete in the pool during her freshman year at La Plata but did get promoted to the school's varsity girls' lacrosse team for the playoffs. "My main goals this summer are to keep dropping time. We have a really good medley relay and most of us will be on the La Plata swim team in the winter."
Donnick may have earned top billing for her performance during the Prince-Mont opener against Theresa Banks, but several of her Gators' teammates were nearly as good. In all, Hawthorne Country Club swimmers won 29 of the 49 events en route to a 323.5-220.5 victory over Theresa Banks and Donnick was not the only Hawthorne swimmer to take three events, nor the only member of her faily.
Gators' Jackson Donnick, Woolsey and Kylen Russell each won three events, with Woolsey setting new pool and team records in the 50 fly (30.79). Brothers Gavin Abelende and Landon Abelende each won two events, as did Ashlyn Milani and Maisy Carbone. Hawthorne winners won three of the four relays, led by the 15-18 girls' 200 medley relay that opened the meet with a pool record.