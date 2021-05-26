North Point High School played ungracious hosts when its boys and girls track and field teams swept the Charles County Track & Field Championships Tuesday in Waldorf.
The boys won 9 of 17 events to finish with 202 points, well ahead of runner-up Westlake (88). La Plata was third with 67 points
The Eagles were led dual winners Kroy Myers (100 and 200-meter dash) and Joshua Doughty (1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
“It feels like it’s been a long time coming,” Myers said. “And hopefully we can keep this momentum going into regionals and at states. If everybody continues to do their part we’ll do great and have the same results.”
La Plata’s David Strong (110 hurdles, long jump) and Micah Harrison (discus, shot put) and Lackey’s Edwin Hall (800, 300 hurdles) each won two events.
On the girls side, North Point won eight events and compiled 141 points. McDonough and Westlake tied for second place with 81 points each.
“We put in a lot of work and it paid off,” said Shannon Short, who won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. “We did a lot of pacing workouts for distance and I think that helped us out a lot.”
Teammate Corinne Ball claimed the 100 hurdles and long jump.
