Northern High School running back Gavin Whittington heads up field en route to a 30-yard touchdown run on the last play of the first quarter of last season’s 42-6 victory over Patuxent in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference season opener for both teams.
The 2021 Northern football team jogs onto the field with their flag. The 2022 Patriots will be looking to repeat as 3A state champions.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School running back Gavin Whittington heads up field en route to a 30-yard touchdown run on the last play of the first quarter of last season’s 42-6 victory over Patuxent in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference season opener for both teams.
Coaches and players from across the 14 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams and their numerous friends and family who fill the grandstands as spectators for those contests each fall have understood for decades that the gridiron clashes under the Friday night lights are not just a part of life in the region but a defining portion of it.
On Friday, Sept. 2, when the 14 SMAC football teams will take the field for the first of nine regular season games and at least one playoff game each — the expanded playoff format adopted last year has been revived for this season — the dreams and hopes of still playing in three months will be on the minds of participants and their fans.
Fittingly, but hardly by design since the 2022 slate is identical to the one used in 2021, a pair of programs and their respective head coaches that have experienced state title success will face one another in a season opener that currently offers more questions than answers. Defending 3A state champion Northern High will travel to Patuxent High for a matchup many onlookers have had circled on their calendars for months.
Last fall, Northern coach Rich Holzer guided the Patriots to a 13-1 season that was capped by a 28-23 victory over Linganore High in the 3A State Championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Northern has since graduated many of its key components, including wide receivers Cody Howard and Tyler Baskett and quarterback Zach Crounse, coincidentally the son of Patuxent coach Steve Crounse, just starting his second stint with the Panthers after stops at Northern as head coach and DeMatha as offensive coordinator.
“I know we’re going to be young this season,” said Holzer, who had previously been the head coach at Parkdale in Prince George’s County, Meade in Anne Arundel and Mt. St. Joseph’s, a private school. “We have a very smart group of guys. They understand what is expected of them, but for us we won’t know until we see them on the field playing at game speed.”
Steve Crounse, who guided Patuxent to the 2A state title in 2015 after reaching the title game three years earlier, would later become the head coach at Northern and then accepted the offensive coordinator position at DeMatha, an established power in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Son Zach Crounse also spent his junior season at DeMatha, but returned to Northern to lead the Patriots to the 3A state title en route to being named the SMAC Offensive player of the year.
“I know, since I started coaching and my kids were young football on Friday nights has always been a way of life in Lusby,” said Steve Crounse, who will have one son, Tyler Crounse, on the coaching staff with him along with former Panthers’ head coach Nick Allen. “I know all the kids are excited for that first game and I imagine we will have a full house that night. We’re really young, so our goals are really more along the lines of improving each week.”
Of course, Northern and Patuxent will not be the only SMAC teams taking the field this Friday night and certainly not the only ones arriving with a tradition of being established. Lackey head coach Jimari Jones, who experienced his first round of Friday night lights as a lineman at Thomas Stone High School, will head into his fourth season at the helm of the Chargers facing Chopticon on Sept. 2 in Morganza.
“Ever since I played, the SMAC football has always been about getting set for Friday nights,” said Jones, who is also the boys’ and girls’ track coach at Lackey. “It’s a tradition that began long before I ever put on a helmet and pads at Stone. But it’s something all the kids get excited about every week. The energy level in the building reaches its peak on Fridays, whether you’re home or away.”
In addition to Northern traveling to Patuxent and Chopticon hosting Lackey on opening night, La Plata will venture to Great Mills, McDonough will travel to Leonardtown, Calvert will head to Huntingtown and Westlake will venture to St. Charles in games where SMAC teams will face one another. Thomas Stone will head to Gwynn Park in Prince George’s County, while North Point will welcome Dr. Henry Wise from Prince George’s County.
Although the 2022 schedule is virtually identical to the 2021 slate — the away and home teams have been transposed to balance the schedule — the Wise-North Point clash will not be a rematch. Last September, the Eagles discovered somewhat belatedly that Wise would not be able to host the season opener between those squads due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Upper Marlboro school and the game was never rescheduled.
With each SMAC team slated to play a nine-game regular season and then guaranteed at least one playoff contest under the expanded format, there are some quirks in the overall schedule. Although each team will either play five home and four away games or four home games and five on the road, some teams will hardly have symmetrically balanced schedules.
For instance, St. Charles will play its first four games at home then four of its final five games, including the last three, on the road. At one point this fall, Huntingtown will also play four straight home games before spending its last three contests on the road. Westlake will have to travel for three of its first four games, but the Wolverines will host their final three contests.
While Wise-North Point and Northern-Patuxent will be the marquis matchups on opening weekend, a trio of games will share top billing on Oct. 14. On that night, Northern will host Huntingtown in a rematch of last year’s classic won by the Hurricanes 10-7 in overtime, while Westlake will host Thomas Stone in the annual “301 Classic” and North Point will host St. Charles.