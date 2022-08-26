Coaches and players from across the 14 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams and their numerous friends and family who fill the grandstands as spectators for those contests each fall have understood for decades that the gridiron clashes under the Friday night lights are not just a part of life in the region but a defining portion of it.

On Friday, Sept. 2, when the 14 SMAC football teams will take the field for the first of nine regular season games and at least one playoff game each — the expanded playoff format adopted last year has been revived for this season — the dreams and hopes of still playing in three months will be on the minds of participants and their fans.

