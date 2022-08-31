Huntingtown High School girls' soccer coach Scott Cleary, left, talks to his players during a break in Monday's practice. A 3A state semi-finalist last fall, the Hurricanes will be led by senior twins Madison Hinton and Meghan Hinton, Leah Gullace, Madison Harris and junior Sam Yuen and sophomore Jasmine Urena.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern senior quarterback Tj Lattimore throws a pass during a drill in practice.
Save golf, which began last week with a trio of matches at three different courses, high school fall sports athletes throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will take their first small steps toward conference, region and state titles beginning Friday, Sept. 2.
While SMAC golfers had chances to take their first swings last week when their season officially teed off, football, volleyball, soccer and field hockey players along with cross country runners will literally hit the ground running within the next 48 hours. A full slate of football games is on tap, five of which are SMAC intra-conference contests while two other local squads will face rivals from Prince George's County.
Friday all 14 football teams from the SMAC will take the field in their respective season openers. Lackey will head to Chopticon, La Plata will venture to Great Mills, McDonough will travel to Leonardtown, Northern will head to Patuxent, Calvert will venture to Huntingtown and Westlake will travel across town to St. Charles. North Point will host Wise High School from Prince George's County, while Thomas Stone will travel to Gwynn Park.
"We're usually among the smaller rosters in the SMAC, but I think our goals are no different than anyone else's," said McDonough coach Brock Virts, whose team will head to Leonardtown on Sept. 2. "We want to be playing for a state championship at the end of the season. I think every coach will tell you the same thing."
While there are numerous marquis football matchups during the regular season, one date appears to have a disproportionate amount of them. On Friday, Oct. 14, Northern will host Huntingtown, St. Charles will travel to North Point, Patuxent will head to Calvert, Thomas Stone will venture to Westlake and Great Mills will head to Leonardtown.
Every team in the region will have the chance to compete in at least one playoff game beginning on Nov. 4.
The SMAC field hockey slate will officially get under way on Sept. 2 with Huntingtown heading to Westlake for an afternoon contest. On Tuesday, La Plata will head to Chopticon, Calvert will travel to Huntingtown, and Patuxent, the defending SMAC champion and 1A state runner-up, will head to North Point.
The SMAC field hockey championship game is set for Oct. 24, with all four state finals slated for Nov. 12.
Likewise, the girls soccer schedule will kick off this Friday evening as well when Calvert, among the preseason favorites for the SMAC, 2A south and 2A state titles, will host Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power Good Counsel in a non-conference clash. The Cavaliers will later host Leonardtown on Sept. 29, travel to Northern on Oct. 3, then venture to Huntingtown on Oct. 11.
While Friday's girls' soccer schedule is somewhat light, the season will begin to flourish on Saturday. Leonardtown will host Liberty, while Huntingtown will travel to Chesapeake and Northern will head to South River. Leonardtown will host Northern on Oct. 13 and then travel to Huntingtown on Oct. 21. The Hurricanes will travel to the Patriots on Sept. 29.
Although there are no boys soccer games set for Sept. 2, a trio of games are on tap for the following day. Calvert will face Crofton at Broadneck, while Huntingtown will head to Chesapaake and Northern will venture to South River. Huntingtown will host Northern on Sept. 29 and later host Leonardtown on Oct. 21, eight days after the Patriots host the Raiders.
Both the boys and girls soccer SMAC championship games are scheduled for Oct. 24 and the state championship games for all four classifications are set for Nov. 18.
Cross country runners will begin their ascent to competing in the state championships at Hereford High School on Sept. 2 when Westlake welcomes several SMAC teams. But others will wait until Saturday morning to compete at ether Hood College in Frederick County or venture to the Seahawk Invitational at South River in Anne Arundel County.
Once again this year's SMAC cross country championships will be held at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in Calvert County, then the split state championship meet will again be held at Hereford on Nov. 12. The 4A/3A schools will compete in the morning session, then the 2A/1A schools will run the hills at Hereford in the afternoon.
Among the golf teams that hit the links last week, Huntingtown (164), led by seniors Blake Nichols (35) and Cameron Kapiskosky (37) posted the lowest team score, followed closely by La Plata (181) and junior Shelby Herbert (38) and Great Mills (184) and senior Mason Chandler.
The SMAC golf championships will be held on Oct. 11 at Chesapeake Hills, the District Tournament on Oct. 19 at Breton Bay and the state tournament at the University of Maryland Oct. 24-26.
"It's nice to win these matches, but our main goal is to beat these guys at districts," said Huntingtown golf coach John McGuffin. "We've got a solid four again this year led by Blake and Cam. We just want to be playing our best golf heading into the postseason and see how we do at districts and states."
SMAC volleyball teams will get under way on Tuesday when North Point hosts Crofton, Huntingtown hosts Thomas Stone and Calvert heads to St. Mary's Ryken. Defending SMAC champion Leonardtown will host Northern on Sept. 28, Huntingtown will host Northern on Oct. 17 and Leonardtown will travel to Huntingtown on Oct. 26.
The SMAC volleyball championship match is slated for Nov. 1, while state championships are scheduled for Nov. 17.