Save golf, which began last week with a trio of matches at three different courses, high school fall sports athletes throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will take their first small steps toward conference, region and state titles beginning Friday, Sept. 2.

While SMAC golfers had chances to take their first swings last week when their season officially teed off, football, volleyball, soccer and field hockey players along with cross country runners will literally hit the ground running within the next 48 hours. A full slate of football games is on tap, five of which are SMAC intra-conference contests while two other local squads will face rivals from Prince George's County.

