With the fall sports seasons in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties wrapped up earlier this month, the following players from the various Chesapeake Division squads were chosen as the athlete of the season for their respective sport.
Fall sports player of the year selections were made through nominations of coaches and review of statistics submitted for individual players.
Golf
Eddie Coffren Jr., Northern High, senior
Coffren capped his final season with the Patriots by winning the Chesapeake Division Championship at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course less than one week after taking the Calvert County Golf title at the Lusby course. Coffren, who had previously won the Maryland 3A State boys title in the fall of 2019, finished his high school days by shooting a two-over-par 74 in the Chesapeake Division Championships, five days after shooting a 78 over the same course.
Boys soccer
Andrew Ng, Leonardtown High, senior
On a team that graduated 17 seniors from the year before, Ng stepped up to play a vital role as the Raiders’ center-midfielder. He was responsible for creating a number of scoring chances for his forward attackers, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists and even scored a goal in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division Championship game victory over Huntingtown that the Raiders hosted.
Girls soccer
Clara Drummond, Huntingtown High, senior
One of numerous talented senior players on the Hurricanes’ roster, Drummond came up big in the biggest games. She recorded a shutout in the team’s victory over arch-rival Northern High and added another clean sheet later when the ‘Canes topped Leonardtown High 1-0 in overtime to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division Championship game two weeks ago.
Volleyball
Allie Droneberger, Northern High, senior
An integral part of a senior-laden squad that captured the Chesapeake Division championship in straight sets over Leonardtown, Droneberger ascended to the head of the class. The powerful outside hitter displayed the ability to deliver punishing kills, sharp, crisp jump serves and she also blocked and passed well when those opportunities arose. She is headed to California University of Pennsylvania for volleyball beginning this fall.
Boys cross country
Zach Wedding, Chopticon High, senior
Wedding capped off an undefeated senior season by taking both the St. Mary’s County Championship and the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division Championship at Leonardtown to help lead the Braves to the overall team title at both meets. He formed a powerful one-two tandem with his twin brother, Jeff Wedding, and both are headed to Charleston Southern this fall for cross country and track.
Girls cross country
Hannah Mack, Northern High, senior
Mack finished off her senior season with the Patriots by taking both the Calvert County Girls Cross Country Championship at Jefferson Patterson Park and then the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division Championship at Leonardtown High School, leading the Patriots girls to the team title on both occasions. Mack is headed to the University of Maryland this fall for cross country and track where she will join former Northern standout Claudia Dolan.
Field Hockey
Kenley Zeruto, Huntingtown High, senior
On a team blessed with a handful of talented seniors and a strong supporting cast, Zeruto scored nine goals and added 23 assists, helping to account for more than three-fourths of the 42 goals the Hurricanes scored in the 2021 season. Zeruto, who also plays girls’ lacrosse for the school, had an assist on the opening goal of the Chesapeake Division championship game against Patuxent by fellow senior Emma Schiemer, and was among several Hurricanes’ stick handlers who played a role in the team’s undefeated run to the crown.
Football
Day’veon Savoy, Northern High, senior
Savoy made an impact on both sides of the ball for the 4-0 Patriots, recording a touchdown reception in the waning seconds of play in his final game to lift Northern past Patuxent 40-34. He concluded the season with 21 receptions for 394 yards and six touchdowns and also recorded four interceptions on defense, returning one for a touchdown in a 34-13 victory over Great Mills. Note: there was no postseason for football and not all of the teams played one another or completed the five-game slate.
