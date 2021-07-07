It is not often that onlookers will have the chance to see a father-son tandem on an athletic field at the same time as active participants, but Waldorf residents Matt Geier and his son, Austin Geier, will both be donning referee jerseys for the upcoming U.S. Futsal National Championships in Atlantic City, N.J.
According to futsal.com, the game is frequently referred to as five-a-side or mini-soccer. It is a 5-on-5 version of soccer, or futbol, that is played indoors.
Matt Geier, who has coached girls' soccer at the high school and college level and been an on-field referee for nearly 20 years, and his son, a North Point High School graduate who played boys' soccer and football for the school, have both climbed the ranks to be recognized as regional referees. Austin Geier, who will turn 21 next month, is one of the youngest individuals in the country to earn such a distinction.
"I think it's really cool that me and Austin both get to work this national Futsal tournament together as one-field referees," said Matt Geier, who graduated from Liberty University. "At 20, Austin is one of the youngest regional referees in the country. Most of the refs working the tournament are older guys and women, but Austin has been certified as a region ref at a real young age."
Like his father, Austin Geier is eager to get onto the field this weekend for the bevy of Futsal games in the National tournament. Although the sport is similar to soccer in many ways, the playing field is considerably smaller and the action is much quicker and even more intense. It's something that players and referees both have to adjust for quickly.
"We'll get to be on the field as refs for the best players in the country of all ages," Austin Geier said. "There is much less ground to cover than on an official soccer field, but things happen so much quicker. You have to be moving and you still have to follow the action as it happens. It's exciting to be able to work these games and be on the field with my dad."
Both Geiers are part of a group of relatively local referees who have been invited to work the national tournament in Atlantic City this weekend, with each expected to work 25 to 30 games. Calvert County resident Fran Guilani, Baltimore County resident Dan Rogers and Alexandria, Va., native Kevin Cook will also be joining the Geiers on the weekend venture for the tournament.
"It's very tough simply to advance to regional referee status and then get asked to work a national tournament," Matt Geier said. "There's a lot happening in a compact field and it's moving quickly. You have to keep as much of the action in front of you as possible. But as a ref, I've always felt that I had the best seat in the house. I love sports and being around the best athletes and being a regional ref is my way of being part of sports that I love."