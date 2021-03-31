North Point High School freshman Dominic Groves has yet to participate in any sports for the Eagles, but the Charles County resident has remained busy competing in jiu-jitsu tournaments with a purpose of raising money for a good cause.
Groves and his father, Michael Groves, set out to raise $2,000 before the May 8 Tap Cancer Out Baltimore BJJ Open at the Coppermine Sports Center in Baltimore, but exceeded that goal in mid-March. So now their new goal is to raise $3,000 before that tournament, something the father and son duo expect will be attainable.
“I really enjoy competing in the jiu-jitsu tournaments,” said Dominic Groves, who owns a 4.25 GPA and also intends to wrestle at North Point once winter sports are offered again. “I enjoy the action and the competition. The training is always really hard, but the competition is very intense. I’m also glad to be able to raise money for a good cause like Tap Cancer Out.”
Michael Groves has enjoyed watching his son compete in the various tournaments and also being able to raise money for the cause. Like his son, Michael Groves is also looking forward to the days when winter sports return to the high schools and Dominic can get back on the mat for wrestling.
“He’s always been good at wrestling and he’s really taken to jiu-jitsu,” Michael Groves said. “I think the fundraising efforts have gone better than expected. When we started out our goal was $2,000 and we thought we could hit it by the tournament in Baltimore. But we went past it a couple of weeks ago so now we decided to set a new goal of $3,000.”
Dominic Groves will also have one tournament before his primary fundraising event and another one two weeks later. Tomorrow he will compete in the Good Fight Tournament “Duel At Delaware,” although the venue has since been changed to the Maplezone Sports Institute in Garnet Valley, Pa.
Groves will then contest the May 8 Tap Cancer Out event in Baltimore before concluding his spring competitions in the May 22 Newbreed Jiu Jitsu Federation Baltimore Championships at the Benfield Sports Center in Anne Arundel County.
“I always look forward to competing in those tournaments,” said Dominic Groves, who already owns one tournament title this season and another runner-up finish. “This season has been even better because I’ve been able to raise money for a good cause with our big fundraising event coming up soon. When we started the fundraiser, I wasn’t sure we would get to $2,000.”
