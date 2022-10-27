Field hockey schedule
Monday, October 31
Region playoff openers
McDonough at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.
North Point at Great Mills, 5 p.m.
Chesapeake at Northern, TBA
Annapolis at Leonardtown, TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Patuxent vs. winner of McDonough/Calvert game, TBA
Huntingtown vs. winner of Westlake/La Plata game, TBA
Chopticon vs. winner of North Point/Great Mills game, TBA
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.