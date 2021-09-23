By TED BLACK

tblack@somdnews.com

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference field hockey schedule

Monday, Sept. 27

Calvert at North Point, 4 p.m.

Chopticon at Lackey, 5 p.m.

Northern at St. Mary’s Ryken, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Leonardtown at Calvert, 4 p.m.

Northern at Chopticon, 4 p.m.

La Plata at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.

Patuxent at Great Mills, 4 p.m.

Huntingtown at North Point, 5 p.m.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews