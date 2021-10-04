By TED BLACK

tblack@somdnews.com

SMAC field hockey schedule

Monday, Oct. 4

Calvert at Northern, 4 p.m.

Great Mills at Westlake, 4 p.m.

Lackey at La Plata, 4:15 p.m.

Huntingtown at Leonardtown, 5:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Huntingtown at Chopticon, 4 p.m.

North Point at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.

Leonardtown at Great Mills, 4 p.m.

Calvert at Lackey, 4 p.m.

Northern at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews

