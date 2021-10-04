Sorry, an error occurred.
By TED BLACK
tblack@somdnews.com
SMAC field hockey schedule
Monday, Oct. 4
Calvert at Northern, 4 p.m.
Great Mills at Westlake, 4 p.m.
Lackey at La Plata, 4:15 p.m.
Huntingtown at Leonardtown, 5:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Huntingtown at Chopticon, 4 p.m.
North Point at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.
Leonardtown at Great Mills, 4 p.m.
Calvert at Lackey, 4 p.m.
Northern at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
