SMAC field hockey schedules

Monday, Oct. 18

Chopticon at Calvert, 4 p.m.

Great Mills at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.

Northern at La Plata, 4:15 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Lackey, 5 p.m.

Westlake at North Point, 5 p.m.

Patuxent at Leonardtown, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Patuxent at Calvert, 4 p.m.

NORTHERN at HUNTINGTOWN, 4 p.m.

Westlake at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.

Great Mills at Lackey, 5 p.m.

La Plata at North Point, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Great Mills at Chopticon, 4 p.m.