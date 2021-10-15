Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
SMAC field hockey schedules
Monday, Oct. 18
Chopticon at Calvert, 4 p.m.
Great Mills at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.
Northern at La Plata, 4:15 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Lackey, 5 p.m.
Westlake at North Point, 5 p.m.
Patuxent at Leonardtown, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Patuxent at Calvert, 4 p.m.
NORTHERN at HUNTINGTOWN, 4 p.m.
Westlake at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.
Great Mills at Lackey, 5 p.m.
La Plata at North Point, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Great Mills at Chopticon, 4 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.