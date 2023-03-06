Although they may have traveled different paths to reach their ultimate goal, a sum of five wrestlers from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference captured state titles in their respective weight classes on Saturday afternoon at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, four in their final high school match.

North Point High School seniors Connor Huff and Sophie Gerstman, Great Mills senior Jocelyn Cacek and Northern senior Brianna Holcomb all ended their high school careers with state championships, while Northern sophomore Drew Montgomery, a state runner-up one year earlier, earned his first gold medal for the Patriots.


