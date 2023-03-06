North Point High School senior Sophie Gerstman is on her way to recording a 6-3 decision victory in the 110-pound weight class of the girls state wrestling state tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Show Place Arena.
North Point High School wrestling coach Wilbur Leonard lifts senior Sophie Gerstman off the mat after the Eagles' senior captured the state title in the 110-pound weight class on Saturday afternoon at the Show Place Arena.
North Point High School senior Connor Huff proudly displays his golf medal after capturing the 152-pound title in the 4A/3A State Wrestling Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Show Place Arena to complete his final season with the Eagles at 46-0.
Northern High School sophomore Drew Montgomery proudly displays his gold medal after capturing the 113-pound weight class in the 4A/3A State Wrestling Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Show Place Arena.
Great Mills High School senior Jocelyn Cacek is all smiles while brandishing her gold medal after capturing her third consecutive Maryland State girls 235-pound title on Saturday afternoon at the Show Place Arena.
North Point High School senior Connor Huff senior gains control of his 152-pound state title match with Tsvi Margolis of Clarksburg.
Northern High School senior Brianna Holcomb is all smiles while holding her gold medal after capturing the state title in the girls' 130-pound bracket on Saturday afternoon at the Show Place Arena.
Although they may have traveled different paths to reach their ultimate goal, a sum of five wrestlers from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference captured state titles in their respective weight classes on Saturday afternoon at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, four in their final high school match.
North Point High School seniors Connor Huff and Sophie Gerstman, Great Mills senior Jocelyn Cacek and Northern senior Brianna Holcomb all ended their high school careers with state championships, while Northern sophomore Drew Montgomery, a state runner-up one year earlier, earned his first gold medal for the Patriots.
Cacek capped her senior year at Great Mills by capturing the girls' 235-pound weight class by pinning Northern sophomore Emily Boling in an all-SMAC final. Cacek, who plans to major in criminal justice and possibly wrestle in college, admitted that her semifinal match was difficult since it involved a rematch of last year's state final.
"My semifinal match was rough," Cacek said. "I really didn't have my best match against her. But in the final I was really focused. I thought I could do well in that match. I was a little surprised when I heard the signal for a pin. But I could not have asked for a better way to end my senior year. I never imagined winning three straight state titles."
North Point senior Connor Huff capped a 46-0 season by recording a 10-5 decision victory over Tsvi Margolis of Clarksburg in the 4A/3A 152-pound weight class. In actuality, Huff's state title was over 10 years in the making and came six years after he had nearly opted to forgo wrestling forever. But prior to attending North Point, Huff was "bribed" into returning to the mat by his mother, who bought him a computer.
"This has been a dream of mine since I five or six years old," said Huff, who plans to bypass a traditional college and pursue a trade as an electrician. "I had nearly given up on wrestling. But I got bribed back into wrestling before my freshman year. This year was all about seeing my team do well. Nothing will ever top watching what my teammates could accomplish this season."
Northern senior Brianna Holcomb capped her senior season by taking the 130-pound girls title with a 10-5 decision victory over Meade junior Brienna Blackwood. Holcomb may soon forgo her career on the wrestling mat for pursuit of another combat — she recently secured a berth in the Ju Jitsu Pan-Am Games in Florida and the World Games in California later this year.
"I felt really confident the whole tournament," Holcomb said. "Most of the year I faced boys and that certainly made me stronger. I just felt like I got a little more confident as the tournament went on. Now I'm getting ready for some big Ju Jitsu tournaments."
North Point senior Sophie Gerstman garnered her first 110-pound girls state title on Saturday afternoon with her 6-3 decision victory over Mountain Ridge senior Maaryan Funyas. Her victory marked the first time a female wrestler from the program has ascended to the head of the class in any weight class and was triumphantly carried away from the mat by her longtime coach.
"I'm so proud of all my kids this year," said North Point coach Wilbur Leonard. "Connor finished off an undefeated season with his first state title. Sophie got a state title and she was my first girl to ever get one. I was very sorry to see Aiden [Rivenburg] get hurt in his final match. That's two years in a row he got to the state finals, so he had a lot to be proud of."
Although four of his contemporaries were seniors, Northern sophomore Drew Montgomery perhaps represented a hint of the future for SMAC wrestlers. One year after he had finished as the state runner-up in the 106-pound weight class, Montgomery captured the 113-pound 4A/3A title. His second-place effort last winter served as his motivation for his recent success.
"That second-place finish last year was my motivation for this year," Montgomery said. "I just stayed focused through the whole tournament. Once I got to the finals, I was confident because I had been there before. I was just looking to use my techniques early and get the early advantage."
While the Eagles were able to celebrate a pair of winners, senior Aiden Rivenburg suffered a left knee injury early in the third round of the 145-pound state title while facing South River's Sam Ditmars. Rivenburg needed to be carried off the mat by North Point wrestling coach Wilbur Leonard. Calvert junior Brian Davis finished third in the 2A/1A 145-pound state class.