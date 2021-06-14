A handful of teams representing Southern Maryland youth soccer organizations captured their respective brackets of the Maryland State Youth Soccer Association State Cup during the first weekend in June and will be heading to the United States Youth Soccer Regional Championships in New Jersey later this month.
In descending age group order, the Patuxent Football Academy U19 boys, the St. Mary's Power U18 girls, the Maryland Elite 17U girls, the Southern Maryland Rush U15 girls and the Southern Maryland Rush U13 girls all won their respective state titles and will next represent the Free State in the upcoming regional championships in New Jersey on June 25, 26 and 27.