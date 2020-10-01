While high school football players from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will have to wait until March to participate in full contact contests on the gridiron, Cove Point Park in Calvert County will serve as an ideal substitute for over 500 of them for the next six weeks.
Last Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, more than 40 teams convened at Cove Point Park for a bevy of 10-on-10 football games divided into three classes — senior, junior and bigs. None of the teams are affiliated with high schools, but they are all under the umbrella of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes which has goals beyond simply winning a championship.
“The main thing is for the kids to be able to play,” said Fellowship of Christian Athletes organizer Jason Ferrell. “It’s only two-hand touch, but it’s something. I think the first week went very well. The kids enjoyed being out there and the coaches enjoyed being out there with them. Last Friday the lights came on it was like high school football season had started.”
Teams are not exactly affiliated with their high schools, so the teams have names like Maryland Hustle, Chesapeake Chaos, Plugged In and MCC. But for the coaches and players from the various SMAC schools — 11 of them have at least one team in the league — that are participating in the games at Cove Point the main focus is getting out on the field.
“I love being out there,” said McDonough senior Addie Rhynes, who plays for Plugged In. “It’s not tackle, but’s fun. We get to be with our teammates again. When we went out there that first week it felt like we were back. I can’t wait until we get the real season started.”
Northern High School senior Cason Bradford also enjoyed the moment when he could step onto the field under the lights at Cove Point Park. A member of the Maryland Hustle under Patriots first-year coach Richard Holzer, Bradford admitted getting back on the field for any games beats watching them at home and not being able to play at all.
“That first Friday night game we had felt like old times,” Bradford said. “We had the chance to play our first game under the lights. It’s not tackle, but at least we have the chance to get out and play and be with our teammates. This is my senior season and final chance to play any games, so anything we get to do on the field is fine with me.”
Chesapeake Choas assistant coach James Johnson, also the defensive coordinator for the Calvert High School football team each fall, enjoys being able to oversee his players every Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Wins and losses have some meaning, especially with the playoffs taking place October 31 and November 1, but there are not the ultimate measuring stick in this league.
“It’s great for the kids,” Johnson said. “Who knows if they will have a chance to play this fall. At least this gives them a chance to play before the spring. They just love being out there and playing. It’s great for us, too, because we get a chance to interact with the kids again.”
