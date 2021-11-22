Football playoff schedule for Friday, Nov. 26

4A state semifinals

Northwest at Quince Orchard, 7 p.m.

Flowers at Wise, 7 p.m.

4A/3A state semifinals

Mervo at Sherwood, 7 p.m.

Arundel at Dundalk, 7 p.m.

3A state semifinals

CHESAPEAKE at NORTHERN, 7 p.m.

Frederick at Linganore, 7 p.m.

2A state semifinals

MILFORD MILL at HUNTINGTOWN, 7 p.m.

Douglass at Oakland Mills, 7 p.m.

2A/1A state semifinals

LACKEY at DUNBAR, 7 p.m.

Harford Tech at South Carroll, 7 p.m.

1A state semifinals

Edmondson-Westside at Fort Hill, 7 p.m.

Perryville at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.

