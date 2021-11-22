Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Football playoff schedule for Friday, Nov. 26
4A state semifinals
Northwest at Quince Orchard, 7 p.m.
Flowers at Wise, 7 p.m.
4A/3A state semifinals
Mervo at Sherwood, 7 p.m.
Arundel at Dundalk, 7 p.m.
3A state semifinals
CHESAPEAKE at NORTHERN, 7 p.m.
Frederick at Linganore, 7 p.m.
2A state semifinals
MILFORD MILL at HUNTINGTOWN, 7 p.m.
Douglass at Oakland Mills, 7 p.m.
2A/1A state semifinals
LACKEY at DUNBAR, 7 p.m.
Harford Tech at South Carroll, 7 p.m.
1A state semifinals
Edmondson-Westside at Fort Hill, 7 p.m.
Perryville at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.