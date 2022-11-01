For the second consecutive year nearly 200 high school football teams from across the state will contend for a modest sum of six states titles this fall and several squads from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will be among the serious contenders to garner their respective crowns.

While a number of perennial powers in SMAC — including defending 3A state champion Northern High (8-1), which has an opening round bye as the top seed in the 3A East Region playoffs this week, Patuxent (7-2) and North Point (6-3) — are accustomed to making deep postseason runs, at least one SMAC squad is about to embark on genuinely unchartered waters this weekend.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews