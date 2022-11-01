For the second consecutive year nearly 200 high school football teams from across the state will contend for a modest sum of six states titles this fall and several squads from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will be among the serious contenders to garner their respective crowns.
While a number of perennial powers in SMAC — including defending 3A state champion Northern High (8-1), which has an opening round bye as the top seed in the 3A East Region playoffs this week, Patuxent (7-2) and North Point (6-3) — are accustomed to making deep postseason runs, at least one SMAC squad is about to embark on genuinely unchartered waters this weekend.
Leonardtown High (5-4), celebrating back-to-back winning football seasons for only the second time in school history, will establish a precedent for the program this weekend when the Raiders host South River (4-5) of Anne Arundel County on Friday, Nov. 4. It will mark the first time in the 44-year history of the program that Leonardtown will host a playoff game and coach Justin Cunningham is eager for the chance.
"This is a big step for the program and it really means a lot to the school and the community," said Cunningham, whose team will head into the playoffs riding a three-game win streak. The Leonardtown-South River winner will travel to Arundel the following weekend.
"Considering the school has been around for 44 years and this is going to be our first home playoff game, the coach said. "I'm excited and I know the kids are excited and it's going to be a great game."
Northern rebounded from a 31-3 setback against North Point to upend Lackey 28-0 last Friday, and now the Patriots will get this weekend off before hosting the winner of this Friday's St. Charles-Oxon Hill game. Northern had suffered a similar, late-season setback last year against Huntingtown before embarking on its successful state title bid and coach Rich Holzer is eyeing the same prize.
"I thought our guys really did a great job of bouncing back from the game we had against North Point," Holzer said. "We did not play well that night, at least not to the level that I expect from them. But they played well at Lackey and now we get the week off before we get either St. Charles or Oxon Hill. Then hopefully we can keep things going and make a run like we did last year."
Last Friday, Patuxent (7-2) not only ended North Point's six-game win streak but the Panthers were able to leap frog past Calvert (7-2) into the top spot in the 2A/1A South bracket. Patuxent will host Southern of Anne Arundel County on Friday, while Calvert will face Crossland of Prince George's County in a game featuring identical Cavaliers' mascots.
Chopticon (4-5) rebounded from a narrow home setback against St. Charles to defeat McDonough 26-6 last Friday. Although it did not earn the Braves a home game, it did enable them to move up one spot in the 4A/3A East standings above Great Mills (3-6). Chopticon will head to Severna Park on Friday, while Great Mills will venture to SMAC foe North Point.
"We still have a pretty young team, but we're looking forward to facing whoever we see," said Chopticon coach Duane Atherton. "I figured we would either get Severna Park or South River or maybe even Leonardtown. I was hoping for a chance to face someone from outside the county. It just makes things more interesting when you get a chance to play outside the conference."
Also on Friday night, Huntingtown will host Westlake in a rematch of their very recent meeting in the season finale won by the Hurricanes 21-12, while Thomas Stone will travel to Northeast of Anne Arundel County and McDonough will head to Gwynn Park. Then on Saturday La Plata will travel to Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County to face the defending 2A state champions.