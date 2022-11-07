Football playoff update
Last week's results
North Point 35, Great Mills 0
Leonardtown 28, South River 9
Chopticon 19, Severna Park 13
Calvert 50, Crossland 0
Patuxent 48, Southern-AA 10
McDonough 21, Gwynn Park 20
Huntingtown 49, Westlake 12
Lackey 43, Friendly 0
Douglass 35, La Plata 0
Northeast 37, Thomas Stone 16
St. Charles 53, Oxon Hill 16
Region playoff schedule
Friday, Nov. 11
Chopticon at North Point, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Northern, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at Arundel, 7 p.m.
Lackey at Calvert, 7 p.m.
McDonough at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Huntingtown at Douglass, 1 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.