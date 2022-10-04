Football standings
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 5 0 152 58
Huntingtown 3 2 66 66
St. Charles 3 2 143 90
Great Mills 3 2 129 93
North Point 3 2 135 59
Leonardtown 2 3 98 63
Chopticon 1 4 73 147
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Calvert 4 1 187 42
Patuxent 4 1 151 88
Lackey 3 2 109 50
McDonough 2 3 65 156
Westlake 1 4 50 147
La Plata 0 5 70 181
Thomas Stone 0 5 49 231
Last week's results
Northern 16, Leonardtown 13
Huntingtown 15, St. Charles 14
Calvert 21, Lackey 13
Westlake 25, La Plata 13
Great Mills 41, McDonough 8
Patuxent 56, Thomas Stone 14
North Point 44, Chopticon 14
Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Mary's Ryken 16
Schedule for Friday, Oct. 7
Chopticon at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
North Point at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
La Plata at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Thomas Stone at McDonough, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
Great Mills at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Calvert at Northern, 7 p.m.
