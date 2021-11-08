Sorry, an error occurred.
Region football playoffs
Friday, Nov. 12
4A/3A East Region quarterfinal
North Point at Severna Park, 7 p.m.
3A South Region quarterfinal
St. Charles at Northern, 7 p.m
2A South Region quarterfinal
La Plata at Huntingtown, 7 p.m
2A/1A South Region quarterfinal
Patuxent at Lackey, 7 p.m
Gwynn Park at Calvert, 7 p.m
Last week's results
North Point 34, Leonardtown 21
St. Charles 46, Oxon Hill 0
Patuxent 42, Southern 6
South River 7, Great Mills 6
Calvert 28, McDonough 0
Potomac 34, Westlake 12
Douglass 34, Thomas Stone 6
La Plata 26, Northeast 18
