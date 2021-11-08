Region football playoffs

Friday, Nov. 12

4A/3A East Region quarterfinal

North Point at Severna Park, 7 p.m.

3A South Region quarterfinal

St. Charles at Northern, 7 p.m

2A South Region quarterfinal

La Plata at Huntingtown, 7 p.m

2A/1A South Region quarterfinal

Patuxent at Lackey, 7 p.m

Gwynn Park at Calvert, 7 p.m

Last week's results

North Point 34, Leonardtown 21

St. Charles 46, Oxon Hill 0

Patuxent 42, Southern 6

South River 7, Great Mills 6

Calvert 28, McDonough 0

Potomac 34, Westlake 12

Douglass 34, Thomas Stone 6

La Plata 26, Northeast 18