SMAC football standings, schedule

Chesapeake Division

Team                W   L     PF    PA

Northern            4    0   150   18

Huntingtown      4    0     90    31

Great Mills         3    1     54    60

St. Charles        2    1     76    55

Leonardtown     2     1     41   39

North Point       1     2     59    46

Chopticon         1     3     35    78

Potomac Division

Team                W    L    PF    PA

Lackey               3    1    68    40

Calvert               3    1   114   55

La Plata              2    2     71   76

Westlake            1    3     46  120

Patuxent             0    4    46    95

Thomas Stone     0    4    35   117

McDonough         0    4    37   114

Friday, Oct. 1

North Point at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

McDonough at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

Northern at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Westlake at La Plata, 7 p.m.

Calvert at Lackey, 7 p.m.

Huntingtown at Calvert, 7 p.m.

Patuxent at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.

Week 4 results

Great Mills 14, Chopticon 8

Leonardtown 14, North Point 13

La Plata 31, McDonough 12

Lackey 24, Westlake 0

Northern 41, St. Charles 12

Huntingtown 7, Patuxent 0

Calvert 40, Thomas Stone 6

McNamara 20, St. Mary's Ryken 14

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews