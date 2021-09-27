Sorry, an error occurred.
SMAC football standings, schedule
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 4 0 150 18
Huntingtown 4 0 90 31
Great Mills 3 1 54 60
St. Charles 2 1 76 55
Leonardtown 2 1 41 39
North Point 1 2 59 46
Chopticon 1 3 35 78
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Lackey 3 1 68 40
Calvert 3 1 114 55
La Plata 2 2 71 76
Westlake 1 3 46 120
Patuxent 0 4 46 95
Thomas Stone 0 4 35 117
McDonough 0 4 37 114
Friday, Oct. 1
North Point at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
McDonough at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Northern at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Westlake at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Calvert at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Huntingtown at Calvert, 7 p.m.
Patuxent at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.
Week 4 results
Great Mills 14, Chopticon 8
Leonardtown 14, North Point 13
La Plata 31, McDonough 12
Lackey 24, Westlake 0
Northern 41, St. Charles 12
Huntingtown 7, Patuxent 0
Calvert 40, Thomas Stone 6
McNamara 20, St. Mary's Ryken 14
