Football schedule/standings
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 6 0 187 86
St. Charles. 4 2 189 104
North Point 4 2 159 59
Great Mills 3 3 143 139
Huntingtown 3 3 66 90
Chopticon 2 4 93 161
Leonardtown 2 4 112 83
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Patuxent 5 1 210 95
Calvert 4 2 215 77
Lackey 4 2 155 57
McDonough 3 3 92 170
Westlake 1 5 57 206
La Plata 0 6 77 227
Thomas Stone 0 6 63 258
Last week's results
St. Charles 46, Great Mills 14
Northern 35, Calvert 28
St. Mary's Ryken 41, O'Connell 3
North Point 24, Huntingtown 0
Patuxent 59, Westlake 7
McDonough 27, Thomas Stone 14
Lackey 46, La Plata 7
Chopticon 20, Leonardtown 14
Schedule
Friday, Oct. 14
Leonardtown at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Patuxent at Calvert, 7 p.m.
Lackey at McDonough, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at North Point, 7 p.m.
Huntingtown at Northern, 7 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Chopticon at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
