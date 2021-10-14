SMAC football Standings

Chesapeake Division

Team W L PF PA

Northern 6 0 217 34

Huntingtown 5 1 152 73

Great Mills 4 2 76 101

St. Charles 3 2 133 97

North Point 3 2 125 73

Leonardtown 3 2 63 59

Chopticon 1 5 42 128

Potomac Division

Team W L PF PA

Lackey 5 1 130 59

Calvert 3 3 147 129

Patuxent 2 4 111 119

La Plata 2 4 77 139

Westlake 2 4 74 161

McDonough 1 5 56 149

Thomas Stone 0 6 72 160

Schedule

Friday, Oct. 15

La Plata at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

Great Mills at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Westlake at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.

NORTHERN at HUNTINGTOWN, 7 p.m.

Calvert at Patuxent, 7 p.m.

North Point at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

Paul VI at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.

Last week’s results

Northern 47, Calvert 14

North Point 36, Huntingtown 20

Lackey 35, La Plata 0

Leonardtown 20, Chopticon 0

St. Charles 51, Great Mills 0

Patuxent 35, Westlake 0

McDonough 19, Thomas Stone 13