SMAC football Standings
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 6 0 217 34
Huntingtown 5 1 152 73
Great Mills 4 2 76 101
St. Charles 3 2 133 97
North Point 3 2 125 73
Leonardtown 3 2 63 59
Chopticon 1 5 42 128
Potomac Division
Lackey 5 1 130 59
Calvert 3 3 147 129
Patuxent 2 4 111 119
La Plata 2 4 77 139
Westlake 2 4 74 161
McDonough 1 5 56 149
Thomas Stone 0 6 72 160
Schedule
Friday, Oct. 15
La Plata at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Great Mills at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Westlake at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.
NORTHERN at HUNTINGTOWN, 7 p.m.
Calvert at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
North Point at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Paul VI at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.
Last week’s results
Northern 47, Calvert 14
North Point 36, Huntingtown 20
Lackey 35, La Plata 0
Leonardtown 20, Chopticon 0
St. Charles 51, Great Mills 0
Patuxent 35, Westlake 0
McDonough 19, Thomas Stone 13
