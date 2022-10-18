Football standings
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 7 0 200 93
North Point 5 2 183 66
St. Charles 4 3 196 128
Leonardtown 3 4 140 83
Great Mills 3 4 143 167
Chopticon 3 4 123 168
Huntingtown 3 4 73 103
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Calvert 5 2 243 91
Patuxent 5 2 224 123
Lackey 5 2 197 63
McDonough 3 4 98 212
Westlake 2 5 70 218
La Plata 0 7 84 257
Thomas Stone 0 7 75 271
Last week's results
North Point 24, St. Charles 7
Northern 13, Huntingtown 6
Calvert 28, Patuxent 14
Westlake 13, Thomas Stone 12
Chopticon 30, La Plata 7
Leonardtown 28, Great Mills 0
Lackey 42, McDonough 6
Paul VI 28, Ryken 21
Schedule, Friday, Oct. 21
St. Charles at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Huntingtown at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Lackey at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Thomas Stone at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Patuxent at McDonough, 7 p.m.
Northern at North Point, 7 p.m.
Calvert at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.