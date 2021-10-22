Football schedule/standings

By TED BLACK

tblack@somdnews.com

Football standings/schedules

Chesapeake Division

Team W L PF PA

Huntingtown 6 1 162 80

Northern 6 1 224 44

Great Mills 5 2 102 115

North Point 4 2 141 79

St. Charles 3 3 139 111

Leonardtown 3 3 77 85

Chopticon 1 6 52 148

Potomac Division

Team W L PF PA

Lackey 6 1 174 59

Calvert 4 3 181 150

La Plata 3 4 98 149

Westlake 3 4 92 173

Patuxent 2 5 131 154

McDonough 1 6 56 193

Thomas Stone 0 7 86 201

Oct. 22

La Plata at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at Calvert, 7 p.m.

Great Mills at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.

Leonardtown at Lackey, 7 p.m.

North Point at Northern, 7 p.m.

McDonough at Patuxent, 7 p.m.

Chopticon at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

Last week’s results

Huntingtown 10, Northern 7 (OT)

Great Mills 26, Leonardtown 14

North Point 14, St. Charles 6

Lackey 44, McDonough 0

Westlake 18, Thomas Stone 12

La Plata 20, Chopticon 10

Calvert 34, Patuxent 21

St. Mary’s Ryken 37, Paul VI 20

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews