Football schedule/standings
By TED BLACK
tblack@somdnews.com
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Huntingtown 6 1 162 80
Northern 6 1 224 44
Great Mills 5 2 102 115
North Point 4 2 141 79
St. Charles 3 3 139 111
Leonardtown 3 3 77 85
Chopticon 1 6 52 148
Potomac Division
Lackey 6 1 174 59
Calvert 4 3 181 150
La Plata 3 4 98 149
Westlake 3 4 92 173
Patuxent 2 5 131 154
McDonough 1 6 56 193
Thomas Stone 0 7 86 201
Oct. 22
La Plata at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.
Westlake at Calvert, 7 p.m.
Great Mills at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at Lackey, 7 p.m.
North Point at Northern, 7 p.m.
McDonough at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
Chopticon at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Last week’s results
Huntingtown 10, Northern 7 (OT)
Great Mills 26, Leonardtown 14
North Point 14, St. Charles 6
Lackey 44, McDonough 0
Westlake 18, Thomas Stone 12
La Plata 20, Chopticon 10
Calvert 34, Patuxent 21
St. Mary’s Ryken 37, Paul VI 20
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
