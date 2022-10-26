Football standings
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 7 1 203 124
North Point 6 2 214 69
St. Charles 5 3 216 146
Leonardtown 4 4 161 93
Huntingtown 4 4 94 110
Chopticon 3 5 141 188
Great Mills 3 5 150 188
Team W L PF PA
Calvert 6 2 278 91
Patuxent 6 2 280 123
Lackey 5 3 207 84
McDonough 3 5 98 268
Westlake 2 6 70 253
Thomas Stone 1 7 95 278
La Plata 0 8 91 277
Last week's results
North Point 31, Northern 3
St. Charles 20, Chopticon 18
Thomas Stone 20, La Plata 7
Calvert 35, Westlake 0
Patuxent 56, McDonough 0
Huntingtown 21, Great Mills 7
Leonardtown 21, Lackey 10
Schedule, Friday, Oct. 28
North Point at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
Northern at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Great Mills at Calvert, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Chopticon at McDonough, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.
Huntingtown at Westlake, 7 p.m.
