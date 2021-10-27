Football standings/schedule

Chesapeake Division

Team                   W     L     PF    PA

Huntingtown         7     1    194    86

Northern               7     1    274    58

Great Mills            5     3     108   147

North Point           4     3     155   129

St. Charles           4     3      171   117

Leonardtown        3     4        84   112

Chopticon             1     7       58    180

Potomac Division

Team                    W      L    PF    PA

Lackey                  7      1   201    66

Calvert                  5      3   211  174

La Plata                 4      4   118  163

Patuxent                3      5   177  174

Westlake                3      5   116  193

McDonough            1      7    76   239

Thomas Stone        0      8   100  221

Friday, Oct. 29

McDonough at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

Calvert at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Westlake at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.

Patuxent at North Point, 7 p.m.

LACKEY at NORTHERN, 7 p.m.

La Plata at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

St. Mary's Ryken at Bishop Ireton, 1:30 p.m.

Last week's results

La Plata 20, Thomas Stone 14

Calvert 30, Westlake 24

Huntingtown 32, Great Mills 6

Lackey 27, Leonardtown 7

Northern 50, North Point 14

Patuxent 46, McDonough 20

St. Charles 32, Chopticon 6