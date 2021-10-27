Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Football standings/schedule
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Huntingtown 7 1 194 86
Northern 7 1 274 58
Great Mills 5 3 108 147
North Point 4 3 155 129
St. Charles 4 3 171 117
Leonardtown 3 4 84 112
Chopticon 1 7 58 180
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Lackey 7 1 201 66
Calvert 5 3 211 174
La Plata 4 4 118 163
Patuxent 3 5 177 174
Westlake 3 5 116 193
McDonough 1 7 76 239
Thomas Stone 0 8 100 221
Friday, Oct. 29
McDonough at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Calvert at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Westlake at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
Patuxent at North Point, 7 p.m.
LACKEY at NORTHERN, 7 p.m.
La Plata at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
St. Mary's Ryken at Bishop Ireton, 1:30 p.m.
Last week's results
La Plata 20, Thomas Stone 14
Calvert 30, Westlake 24
Huntingtown 32, Great Mills 6
Lackey 27, Leonardtown 7
Northern 50, North Point 14
Patuxent 46, McDonough 20
St. Charles 32, Chopticon 6
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.