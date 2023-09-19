Standings
School W L PF PA
Northern 3 0 134 14
Patuxent 3 0 134 51
Calvert 3 0 127 33
North Point 3 0 124 0
Huntingtown 2 1 119 54
Lackey 2 1 88 46
Great Mills 2 1 72 36
Chopticon 1 2 47 71
Westlake 1 2 41 107
Leonardtown 1 2 29 72
St. Charles 0 3 44 78
McDonough 0 3 14 126
La Plata 0 3 7 153
Thomas Stone 0 3 0 138
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 22
Huntingtown at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Patuxent at McDonough, 7 p.m.
Chopticon at North Point, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.
Calvert at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Great Mills at St. Charles, noon
Thursday, Sept. 28
Patuxent at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Last week's results
North Point 28, Great Mills 0
Northern 42, La Plata 7
Patuxent 37, Lackey 20
Calvert 51, Thomas Stone 0
Chopticon 24, McDonough 12
Huntingtown 46, Westlake 8
Trinity Episcopal 35, St. Mary's Ryken 6
Leonardtown 21, St. Charles 7
