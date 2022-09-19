Football standings
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
St. Charles. 3 0 109 34
Northern 3 0 95 25
Leonardtown 2 1 74 28
Great Mills 2 1 60 42
North Point 2 1 73 34
Huntingtown 2 1 32 33
Chopticon 0 3 16 75
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Calvert 2 1 110 15
Patuxent 2 1 75 55
Lackey 2 1 70 22
McDonough 1 2 20 99
La Plata 0 3 41 138
Westlake 0 3 18 108
Thomas Stone 0 3 21 119
Last week's results
St. Charles 28, Leonardtown 27
Northern 34, Great Mills 12
Calvert 41, McDonough 0
Patuxent 49, La Plata 28
North Point 47, Westlake 0
Huntingtown 20, Chopticon 14
Lackey 49, Thomas Stone 7
St. Mary's Ryken 55, Curtis 20
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 23
Great Mills at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
North Point at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Northern at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
McDonough at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Calvert at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.
Patuxent at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's Ryken at Good Counsel, 7 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.