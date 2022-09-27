Football schedule/standings
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 4 0 136 45
St. Charles 3 1 129 75
North Point 2 2 91 45
Great Mills 2 2 88 85
Leonardtown 2 2 85 47
Huntingtown 2 2 51 53
Chopticon 1 3 59 103
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Calvert 3 1 166 29
Patuxent 3 1 95 74
Lackey 3 1 96 29
McDonough 2 2 38 115
La Plata 0 4 57 156
Westlake 0 4 25 134
Thomas Stone 0 4 35 175
Last Week's Results
Northern 41, St. Charles 20
Patuxent 20, Huntingtown 19
Calvert 56, Thomas Stone 14
Good Counsel 39, St. Mary's Ryken 13
North Point 19, Leonardtown 11
Chopticon 43, Great Mills 28
McDonough 18, La Plata 16
Lackey 26, Westlake 7
Schedule – Sept. 30
Lackey at Calvert, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
Chopticon at North Point, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at Northern, 7 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
La Plata at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Great Mills at McDonough, 7 p.m.
