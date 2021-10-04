Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
SMAC football standings/schedule
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 5 0 170 20
Huntingtown 5 0 132 37
Great Mills 4 1 76 60
St. Charles 2 2 82 97
North Point 2 2 89 53
Leonardtown 2 2 43 59
Chopticon 1 4 42 108
Potomac Division
Lackey 4 1 95 59
Calvert 3 2 133 82
La Plata 2 3 77 104
Westlake 2 3 74 126
Patuxent 1 4 76 119
Thomas Stone 0 5 59 147
McDonough 0 5 37 136
Schedule — Friday, Oct. 8
Leonardtown at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
St. Charles at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
NORTHERN AT CALVERT, 7 p.m.
Lackey at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Huntingtown at North Point, 7 p.m.
Patuxent at Westlake, 7 p.m.
McDonough at Thomas Stone, 7:30 p.m.
Last week's results
Huntingtown 42, St. Charles 6
Northern 20, Leonardtown 2
Lackey 27, Calvert 19
Great Mills 22, McDonough 0
Patuxent 30, Thomas Stone 24
Westlake 28, La Plata 6
North Point 30, Chopticon 7
Good Counsel 38, St. Mary's Ryken 25
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.