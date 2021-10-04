SMAC football standings/schedule

Chesapeake Division

Team                        W     L      PF     PA

Northern                    5     0     170    20

Huntingtown               5     0     132    37

Great Mills                  4     1      76     60

St. Charles                  2     2      82    97

North Point                  2     2      89    53

Leonardtown                2     2      43    59

Chopticon                    1     4      42   108

Potomac Division

Team                        W     L      PF     PA

Lackey                       4      1     95    59

Calvert                       3      2     133   82

La Plata                      2      3      77   104

Westlake                     2      3      74   126

Patuxent                      1      4     76    119

Thomas Stone              0      5     59    147

McDonough                  0      5     37    136

Schedule — Friday, Oct. 8

Leonardtown at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

St. Charles at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

NORTHERN AT CALVERT, 7 p.m.

Lackey at La Plata, 7 p.m.

Huntingtown at North Point, 7 p.m.

Patuxent at Westlake, 7 p.m.

McDonough at Thomas Stone, 7:30 p.m.

Last week's results

Huntingtown 42, St. Charles 6

Northern 20, Leonardtown 2

Lackey 27, Calvert 19

Great Mills 22, McDonough 0

Patuxent 30, Thomas Stone 24

Westlake 28, La Plata 6

North Point 30, Chopticon 7

Good Counsel 38, St. Mary's Ryken 25

