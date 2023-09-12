Football standings and schedule
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference
School W L PF PA
Patuxent 2 0 97 31
North Point 2 0 96 0
Northern 2 0 92 7
Calvert 2 0 76 33
Great Mills 2 0 72 8
Huntingtown 1 1 73 41
Westlake 1 1 20 53
St. Charles 0 2 25 44
Chopticon 0 2 23 59
Leonardtown 0 2 8 65
La Plata 0 2 0 111
McDonough 0 2 0 102
Thomas Stone 0 2 0 87
Friday, Sept. 15
Thomas Stone at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
McDonough at Chopticon, 5 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal (Va.) at St. Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
St. Charles at Leonardtown, 7 p.m.
[All other SMAC games were scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14.]
Week One results
Lackey 14, Chopticon 9
Great Mills 48, McDonough 0
Calvert 31, St. Charles 19
Huntingtown 42, Thomas Stone 0
North Point 41, Leonardtown 0
Northern 47, Westlake 7
Patuxent 56, La Plata 0
McNamara 40, St. Mary's Ryken 0
Week Two results
North Point 55, La Plata 0
Northern 45, Thomas Stone 0
Lackey 54, McDonough 0
Patuxent 41, Huntingtown 31
Westlake 13, St. Charles 6
Great Mills 24, Leonardtown 8
Calvert 45, Chopticon 14
